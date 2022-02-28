From Nudity to "F--king Brutal" Scenes, Here's Everything the Euphoria Cast Said About Season 2

Watch : Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria"

Euphoria's second season has come to end and, in the words of Cassie, we've never ever been happier.

It's not that we didn't enjoy the sophomore season of the Sam Levinson-created teen drama, but we just found the latest installment wildly stressful. Over the last seven weeks, we watched Rue (Zendaya) struggle with addiction, almost get human trafficked, kick down a door and alienate every loved one in her life. Thankfully, not all hope was lost, as the season two finale showed Rue preparing to make amends for her drug-fueled wrongdoings.

Still, Rue wasn't the only character to have an emotionally charged second season. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) suffered a full on breakdown after sleeping with her best friend's ex, Maddy (Alexa Demie) experienced a trauma worse than her season one strangulation and Ethan (Austin Abrams) broke out of his comfort zone with a homoerotic dance number in the school play.

We're exhausted writing all of that, so it isn't surprising that Zendaya described filming this season as "f--king brutal" to The Cut.