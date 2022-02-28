Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Rihanna, Martha Stewart, Jennifer Aniston & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Rihanna, Martha Stewart, Jennifer Aniston, Kandi Burruss, Chrishell Stause, JoJo Fletcher, Kyle Richards, Lisa Barlow, Melissa Gorga, Maude Apatow, Kenya Moore, Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, Margaret Josephs, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Paige DeSorbo.
We decided to take a look back at this past month to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick
E!'s Justin Sylvester told Rihanna, "All the women here told me tonight that a lipstick can change your attitude instantly." Rihanna agreed, remarking, "Oh yeah. You even talk different. Your mouth moves differently. Everything. It's a transformer for real." Justin asked about the shade that makes her feel like "that bitch" and Rihanna revealed, "For sure this color that I'm wearing right now. It's called MVP. Red lipstick has always been my favorite thing. I've always looked up to my mom as a beauty icon in my eyes. She was always big on red lipstick. That was her thing."
However, she did warn, "Boyfriends usually hate red lipstick, I'm just letting you know." Justin countered, "I feel like you can do whatever the f*ck you want," and Rihanna declared, "I do! Yes!"
Clé de Peau Concealer
The one and only Martha Stewart shared, "There are lots of good, good, good things to use a concealer for, and Clé de Peau makes the hands-down best concealer on the market. I never leave home without their concealer, it's my secret beauty product and go-to for a filter-free selfie."
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
Chrishell Stause told Amazon shoppers, "I use Crest White Strips. I'm asked about this all the time. I don't go and get them whitened. I have sensitive gums. I just use this. It works amazing. I do it at home. This works for me. I love it. It's quick and easy."
These white strips have 44,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vital Proteins Collagen Coffee Creamer
Jennifer Aniston told E! News, "Mornings should be easy. That's why I love adding Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer in Vanilla to my coffee. It's a dairy- and gluten-free alternative to mainstream coffee creamers."
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush
Kenya Moore said, "When you stimulate your scalp, it will get your blood flow going and your hair will be revived. It will want to grow because you're stimulating the scalp. This right here, I love it. It's a scalp massager you can use while you shampoo and condition your hair. It's easy to hold and I love it. It gets right into your scalp. You can use it as a brush also. There's nothing better than this. It's not expensive, guys. It's also a great complement to haircare products. You want to use this a couple times a day. This is amazing."
This has 82,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors. It was also recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping editors.
FullSoft 3 Pack Womens Leggings
Melissa Gorga said, "Leggings are so important. I don't ever want to run around in anything that is not a legging during the day if I don't have to be dressed for TV. My makeup artist came to do my makeup and she had the cutest leggings on that made her butt look so good and they fit her waist so good. I started buying them and have been buying them ever since. They fit so good."
"These come in a three pack. Just compare this to what you would pay for one pair at the high-end stores. I'm not gonna mention any brand names, but you know what I'm talking about. These are buttery soft. I love them because they're super super high-waisted, they cinch your waist, and they give you support in the stomach area. They're super supportive. These are your favorite leggings that you will ever put on. I run around in these every single day. They make your butt look good. They're not thin, so you can't see your underwear through them ever."
These three packs don't just come in black. There are plenty of options to choose from and these sets have 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HHUQ Women’s Longline Sports Bra- Wirefree Padded Medium Support
"This has all the stretch you need and removable padding. It's not a cross back, it's more straight. You cannot go wrong with this. It's a staple, you have to have them. No under boob is happening with this. I love this one. This is a clean look if you don't want to do such a sporty look. It is a nice thick material. I use this one all the time too. It's inexpensive, but it's super high quality. There are super thick straps right here. It's stretchy. These feel super high-end," Melissa Gorga said.
This bra is too good to pass up for just $7 with 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This comes in seven colors.
Cusimax Raclette Grill Electric Grill Table Portable 2 in 1 Korean BBQ Grill, Reversible Non-stick Plate, Crepe Maker With Adjustable Temperature Control and 8 Paddles
Lisa Barlow credited this grill for making her "feel like a gourmet chef."
This electric grill has a two-in-1 reversible, non-stick cooking tray. Use the grooved side to grill and the flat side to whip up some crepes, pancakes, and eggs. This grill is a great multi-tasker for everyday use, plus it's portable and easy to pack for a family trip.
WiredMonkey 12' Screen Magnifier for Cell Phone - Durable Phone Screen Magnifier
Kandi Burruss said,"I think this is pretty cool, the magnifier. This is a simple gadget made by a Black-owned business, WiredMonkey. This is good for my daughter [Riley Burruss]. If you are like my daughter, she only watches TV shows and other videos on her phone. It zooms in to give you a little TV screen vibe. It's super cool. It's great to throw in your bag for the plane. You can just put it on the tray table and watch a movie on your phone that's magnified."
NanoSteamer PRO Professional 4-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Lisa Barlow said, "I need to have a facial steamer. This is something you can use three to four times a week if you have time. This one comes with all the things you need to get your skin amazing, like a hairband and extraction tools."
Our E! Shopping Editors adore this facial steamer and it has 23,800+ 5-star reviews. It was also recommended by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who said, "I get a lot of questions about my skincare and it's something that's very very important to me. This is the Nano Steamer. It is a steamer for your face if you want to do a facial. This is one of my favorite, favorite things, guys, especially during this time of year. You can also use it as a humidifier. Sometimes, I just use it to keep my skin hydrated. I will have it right where it hits my face while I sleep. It really makes a big difference in your skin. It also comes with these little skincare tools."
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother
Melissa Gorga proclaimed, "There's nothing that keeps your hair as healthy as Olaplex. I use this if I'm blowing my hair out straight. I use it when I get out of the shower. This is a bond smoother. It's so good. It takes away all the frizz and repairs the dead ends. It's a must, OK? You have to go with the Olaplex."
This bond smoother has 28,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 1,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 203.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
iWALK Portable Charger
"This is one of my favorite things. I'm obsessed with this because I'm always on the run. If you've seen Selling Sunset, you know we're always running around. My phone battery is always a little bit dying. This is a mobile charger. I like to keep it with me. It's small, so I can fit in my purse. It gives me a little extra charge without being connected to a wall outlet. I love this thing."
This has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in four colors.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
"This tote bag is super cute. Everybody acts like you need to go to a high-end place to get a bag, but this bag is cute. It doesn't matter where it's from, people are gonna be like 'where did you get that bag from?' Yes, it's right off of Amazon."
This bag comes in 9 colors, has 1,300+ 5-star reviews, and it was also recommended by Kyle Richards and E! News Shopping Editors.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic Face Lotion
Kenya Moore said, "After I use the makeup wipes, I use the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer. This is one of the best moisturizers. What I like about it is that it's so light. It feels like whipped cream on your face. It's like a drink of water for your face. It's not heavy. You can put it on under your makeup during the day and at night. It really is incredible, light, and easy to use all over your face. It is a must-have!"
This moisturizer has 65,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's used by other celebrities who don't seem to age, including Jennifer Garner.
Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women
"I love these sunglasses for the shape. I am a sunglassholic. I legitimately have more than $300 pairs of sunglasses that are carefully organized in a drawer and I have travel cases for them too. These are gorgeous. Sunglasses make a look. Always have good sunglasses," Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow shared in her recent Amazon roundup.
These sunglasses have 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Melissa Gorga said, "Another product I love from Olaplex is their Bond Intense Moisture Mask. Only use it once a week. It repairs your hair like crazy. It's infused with so many great things. It keeps my hair so healthy and incredible. You don't need a lot. It will last you forever. It's a genius product. It's one of my absolute favorite favorites."
This hair mask has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 123.5K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick
Euphoria star Maude Apatow shared, "This is the Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick. This one stays on all night. It never moves. It's so good and it doesn't dry out your lips. I don't use a liner with this. I just feel like a red makes every look more fancy. I feel more put-together with a red lip. I think anyone can pull off a red lip."
This lipstick has 39.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, Dragon Fruit with Acai Extracts + Avocado Oil
Chrishell Stause shared, "You probably already know about Honest Beauty, which I love. It's all clean products. They don't test on animals. I love this tinted lip balm. It has a color and it's moisturizing. Jessica Alba started this. I love the Dragonfruit color. They also have more neutral colors. I love this brand. It feels really good on my lips."
This lip balm has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
Lisa Barlow recently remarked, "Setting spray is super important. This is a product that I can't live without. After your makeup is fully on and done, you have to use a setting spray. I have this in my makeup bag and in every suitcase I have, so I never forgot it. It's absolutely amazing. You will love it. I can't live without it."
Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials. This spray has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 594.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 16,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Ricris Super-Fast Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner
Kenya Moore told Amazon shoppers, "This is the bomb to clean your makeup brushes. It dries them too. Do not apply your makeup with dirty brushes, that leads to bacteria and breakouts. This is portable, electronic, and automatic. Don't forget this one. You need this. You cannot use dirty makeup brushes."
This brush cleaner 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
One Protein Bars, Smores Flavor- 12 Pack
"This is one of my favorite morning breakfast bars. I love it. It tastes like a candy bar. It has a bunch of protein in it and not a lot of sugar. It's one of my go-to's in the morning because I'm busy sometimes running out the door. I love these to grab," Chrishell Stause said.
This has 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
E! shopping editors love this set, which has also been recommended by Kyle Richards, JoJo Fletcher, Kenya Moore, Rachael Kirkconnell, Lisa Barlow, and Cassie Randolph. And if you want to emulate that 4 AM Euphoria beauty routine, get this. This set has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in seven colors.
Beakey 5 Piece Makeup Sponge Set
"I have to have these because I don't want to go back and forth using the same beauty blenders and rinsing them out. I buy a pack like this and it comes with five. I use each for different things so I don't cross-contaminate blush with foundation," Kenya Moore said.
These sponges have 56,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph uses these and E! Shopping Editors do too.
Dermora Store 24K Gold Eye Masks– 20 Pairs
Kenya Moore shared, "I've been using these every day because I don't want puffy eyes. You put them under your eyes and they just take away all that puffiness and you don't have those bags under your eyes. I wear these while I do my hair."
These eye gels have 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These have been recommended by Kyle Richards, Cassie Randolph, and E! Shopping Editors.
Newkey LED Face Mask Light Therapy
Lisa Barlow told Amazon shoppers, "The LED mask is amazing. If you follow me on Instagram, you know that my skin is everything to me. I'm in my 40s, and to me, skincare is everything and this LED mask is absolutely the coolest. If you have acne scars, this helps. This lessens the look of wrinkles. It is everything and you just plug it in, lay down, relax, and let the mask do its magic. There are different settings depending on what you're trying to achieve. I try to be as natural as I can be. I don't like Botox. I don't like fillers. Taking really good care of your skin is so important to me. I think using this two-three times a week is perfect."
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Set of 12
The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher said, "The thing that I love about these sheet masks is that they come in a big pack. If you're having a big group of girls over, this has twelve different ones in here that all do different things. I stick this in the fridge before, so they're really cool and refreshing."
This set of 12 sheet masks has 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clever Fox Planner Daily– Undated Agenda & Daily Calendar to Boost Productivity & Hit Your Goals
Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin explained, "There are so many things I want to do in 2022, but first and foremost, I need to get organized. I love Clever Fox planners. They come in a variety of colors, sizes and themes. They have planners that focus on all types of goals including meal prep, fitness, bucket lists and finance. The have built-in ribbons that help mark pages, an elastic band, a pen loop and colorful stickers to stay organized."
This planner has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, Kandi Burruss recommended it, and it's also a favorite from E! News shopping editors. We recommended this as a product to help you manifest the life you want in 2022 and as an essential for anyone who wants to focus on saving money.
Cocktail Shaker Set Bartender Kit- 14-Piece Bar Set
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs advised, "Get a bar set for anybody who likes to make nice drinks like a martini or a gin and tonic. This is a nice bar set."
e.l.f. Cosmetics Contouring Blush & Bronzing Powder
Chrishell Stause shared, "This is the blush I use. I love it. As someone who has gotten their makeup done a bunch of times professionally, and then [other times] I'm basically trying to copy what they do. Sometimes professional makeup artists will show me the dupes. You'll notice that this looks very similar to NARS. It's way less than half the price and it does the exact same thing for me. I love this because it's a perfect dupe for a way more expensive brand. It's easy to use and you can throw it in your bag."
Czech Games Codenames
JoJo Fletcher said, "A good game makes your night so much better. Every time Jordan [Rodgers] and I are on trips or with our family, we are playing a game called Codenames. This game is the best game of all time! If you've never played it, buy this game."
This game has 18,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
N/A Hair Accessories- 18 Pieces
"I love delicate, feminine barrettes. These are awesome because they're really well-made and they have great hold. These are amazing. They don't slide or fall out. I like to stack my barrettes and layer them. Super cute. They're super cute and they get the job done," Lisa Barlow told Amazon shoppers.
Mangopop Women’s Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Kyle Richards said, "Here is a great, classic bodysuit. A white bodysuit goes with pants, jeans, a mini, skirt leather pants. It's a nice, light fabric that looks really pretty and forms to your body. It's comfortable. This is a great staple to have and you can wear this year-round."
Lisa Barlow shared, "I love turtlenecks because they look clean. You want a very simple, chic look. You want to make sure that if you don't know what to wear, that you just have a turtleneck and jeans around. You will always look timeless. I love this one and it comes in many colors."
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "This is a bodysuit. This my favorite brand. All of their bodysuits, turtlenecks, and shirts are just so soft. If you don't have this in every color, you're not doing yourself any favors."
This best-selling bodysuit has 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 20 colors.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
"I love this so much. It's a magical little disc that looks like a coaster. This keeps your coffee warm. You can connect it and it's always warm for a long time. I love this because it's a product that's thinking a step ahead," Chrishell Stause said.
This mug also comes in white and grey. It has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask
Chrishell Stause shared, "This is a hair product that I always use. It's important that I take care of my hair because I overstyle it a lot. I do try to take care of my hair because it's so overworked. This is one of my favorite masks. It's intensely hydrating. I always travel with this. I love this. It smells amazing. That's one of my favorites."
This hair mask has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub– Moisturizing and Exfoliating Body Polish. Completely Natural and Vegan
Summer House OG Lindsay Hubbard said, "This is a really good gift for your galentine. It smells like rose. I love a body polish, especially in between spray tans."
The Bachelor alum Matt James said, "This is one of my favorites. This is a body polish." Rachael Kirkconnell insisted, "Once you guys use this, you will never go back. I love body polish. I think that it's so so good. It's a perfect smell too." Matt added, "This cold weather is not kind to us. The cracks show."
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, Moisturizer for Scars and Stretchmarks, Hydrates Skin, Non-Greasy, Dermatologist Recommended, Non-Comedogenic, For All Skin Types, with Vitamin A, E
"This is something we can all appreciate. It's an Amazon bestseller in beauty. This is a miracle! It's a beautiful, lightweight oil that smells amazing. I had a breast lift and reduction surgery. I had scarring and used this. You can get stretch marks when you're growing too. You don't have to live with imperfections. This improves the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Use this daily and massage it in. It's just great for uneven skin tone, aging, and dehydrated skin. You can put it on your face. You can use it anywhere. It really is a great product. This stuff works great. Put it on every day."
This product has 88,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Kenya's former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams loves this and so do E! shopping editors.
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag With Hanging Hook, Water-resistant
Marianna Hewitt told E! News, "I have this hanging toiletries bag that I got from Amazon, and I love it. My hack is that I have everything that I want: All my mini Summer Fridays skincare products, all my mini hair products and I always keep this toiletries bag packed. So when I go on trips, I already have it ready to go."
Kenya Moore recommended this too, remarking, "I love this travel bag. You need a little travel bag when you're on the go. This one is so convenient and it has so many different compartments. I love things that work really well and get the job done. I love things that just work simply. It's great to keep things organized. You'll absolutely love it."
This Amazon Bestseller has 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in five different colors.
Beverly Rose Box of Preserved Flowers- Lasts a Year Or More
"This is a box of roses. It lasts up to three years and it's just really cute. This is a really easy gift to give too. I would put this on a bookshelf in my apartment," Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard shared.
Merokeety Long Sleeve Loungewear Set
Rachael Kirkconnell said, "I love this set with slippers. It's the perfect little date night in look for Valentine's Day. It's super super soft, but it's still thick enough to wear. It's warm and it's not see-through. This is a set with shorts, but you can wear each on their own. The shorts are high-waisted and super comfortable. You can wear the top with jeans. "Here's a great gift your lady likes to stay in and loves self-care. If she loves to be comfortable, wear this set with a pair of slippers."
This set comes in 24 colors and it has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
