How Lauren Alaina Is Making a Statement With Her Must-See Concert Fashion

For the first time in a long time, Lauren Alaina is feeling fine!

Like so many artists, the country singer was devastated when she had to pause on performing live during the coronavirus pandemic. But on Feb. 24, Lauren was able to kick off her Top of the World tour in Silver Springs, Md.

"I have toured for 11 years now and for that to go away was just devastating," Lauren exclusively shared with E! News before opening night. "I am dying to get on the stage. It's a huge part of who I am and my literal existence so for that to be missing for so long, I think it's going to be one big ole' party."