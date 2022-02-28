Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel Reveals Her Real-Life Connection to the Royal Family

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

This news is royal-tea.

If you thought Golda Rosheuvel's depiction of Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton was almost too convincing, there's an explanation for that. In an interview with Tatler, Rosheuvel revealed that her mother was tight with the Royal family—which ultimately made it easier for her to step into her character's shoes. Er, well, heels.

"I didn't need to do much research because I knew the world this character came from already," she explained in the magazine's April issue. "It was my mother's world and that makes her very easy to play."

In fact, "Every time I dress up as Queen Charlotte, I pay homage to my mother," the actress continued. "Before the war, they had butlers; their world was very public school. My grandfather was the headmaster of Colet Court [St Paul's prep school], my great-uncle was Bishop of Barbados, later Archbishop of Jamaica, and when my mother visited him there, she had dinner with Princess Margaret."