See Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Hold Hands in New Photos From Outer Banks Set

Chase, 29, and Madelyn, 24, first confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2020 after he posted an Instagram photo of their beach date with the caption, "Cats outta the bag."

However, in Nov. 2021, they called it quits after a year of dating. A source told E! News that the couple had been "done for a while" and confirmed that Madelyn was now "talking to other people casually" and "just kind of living her single girl moment."