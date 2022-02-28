Exclusive

Why Jessica Chastain Called Her Reaction to Her SAG Awards Win "So Embarrassing"

By Allison Crist Feb 28, 2022 8:00 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsSAG AwardsExclusivesJessica ChastainShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Jessica Chastain's SHOCKED Impression at 2022 SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain had to do a double take after she scored one of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards' biggest honors.

When The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress' name was announced for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Jessica, understandably, blacked out. "What did it look like, my face?" she asked E! News' Francesca Amiker backstage after collecting her trophy. And when Francesca explained her shocked reaction was definitely meme-able, the superstar added, "Oh shoot, that's so embarrassing!"

And while Jessica admitted she "held it together on stage," afterward, all bets were off. "I kinda cried a lot after I got off stage," she said during the exclusive chat. "It's very emotional this time."

Now, the Actor trophy will join the list of many accolades she's collected, including her award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for The Help, which she called "one of the greatest moments."

photos
SAG Awards 2022: Candid Moments

"I was so lucky to be in The Help with those great gals when we won ensemble," Jessica said of co-stars Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Emma Stone. "And now to be here!"

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Find out how she planned to celebrate the win and see which of her fellow actresses she couldn't help but fangirl over in the above Daily Pop clip.

Then, keep scrolling to see the rest of the winners from the 2022 SAG Awards.

Trending Stories

1

The Heartwarming Reason Ben Affleck Skipped the 2022 SAG Awards

2

18 Things You Didn't Know About Netflix's Love Is Blind

3

Love Is Blind Star Deepti's Brother Slams Her "Loser" Fiancé

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Life Achievement Award

WINNER: Helen Mirren

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

King Richard

Belfast

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

WINNER: Coda

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda 

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog 

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

E! Illustration
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Matrix Resurrections

Dune

WINNER: No Time to Die

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

The Morning Show

The Handmaid's Tale

Squid Game

Yellowstone

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

WINNER: Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jeremy Strong, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Netflix; HBO; National Geographic/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Issac, Scenes From A Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

The Kominsky Method

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Elle Fanning, The Great

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Netflix; HBO; Disney+/E! Illustration
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series

Cobra Kai

WINNER: Squid Game

Mare of Easttown

Loki

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Trending Stories

1

The Heartwarming Reason Ben Affleck Skipped the 2022 SAG Awards

2

18 Things You Didn't Know About Netflix's Love Is Blind

3

Love Is Blind Star Deepti's Brother Slams Her "Loser" Fiancé

4

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

5

Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

Latest News

Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel Reveals Connection to the Royals

OBX's Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Hold Hands in New Photos

Exclusive

Why Jessica Chastain Is Embarrassed By Her Reaction at the SAG Awards

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation’s Mikey Tenerelli Marries Katelyn Wood in Mexico

Exclusive

Here's How Coco Austin & Ice-T Schedule "Sexy Time" While Parenting

Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Auditioned For American Idol

See Aisha Tyler's Response After Being Mistaken for Sasha Obama