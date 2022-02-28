Bachelor Nation's Mikey Tenerelli Is Married! All the Details on His Fairytale Wedding

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

This trip to Mexico is one Mikey Tenerelli won't soon forget.

E! News can exclusively confirm that the former Bachelor in Paradise star married Katelyn Wood on Feb. 25 at Flora Farms in San Jose del Cabo. Surrounded by family and close friends, the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony planned and designed by Elsilu Events.

"The entire night we kept saying that we can't even believe this was our own wedding," Mikey exclusively shared with E! News. "From the florals to the decor, the officiant, the amazing service and atmosphere, it still feels like a dream."

For the special day, the groom wore a tux from Hugo Boss. As for Katelyn, she stunned in a dress from Pronovias.

Fans first met Mikey on season nine of The Bachelorette when he competed for Desiree Hartsock's heart. After not receiving a final rose in 2013, the CrossFit enthusiast got a second chance at love by appearing on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise.