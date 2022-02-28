Here's How Coco Austin and Ice-T Schedule "Sexy Time" While Parenting Daughter Chanel

Keeping the spark alive, one calendar appointment at a time.
At least, that's how Coco Austin and Ice-T find a balance between family time with daughter Chanel, 6, and, well, alone time.
After he spends day on set filming Law & Order: SVU, the actor and his wife of 21 years make the evenings about Chanel. "It's really cute because he turns into a little teddy bear with her. She could say anything to him, and he will get it," the model said on E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 28. "At the end of the night we turn our bed into the family bed: All three dogs, her, we all turn our family bed into our bonding times since we don't see dad during the day."
Which is why they've learned to plan any intimate moments together. "Sexy time is kind of iffy because now we turned it into the family bed," she explained. But we schedule those times in. We have a dog handler to take the dogs, we have a babysitter. It is so worth it because it is not going to last forever. Her being little like this is not going to last forever."
As for Chanel's latest milestones, Coco revealed her mini-me wants to follow in mommy's footsteps. "She wants to be a modeler when she gets older," she shared. "Not a model, she wants to be a modeler, that's her word."
Until then, Coco is simply basking in the joys of motherhood. "She's the best child ever," she raved. "Seriously, like, how did this come out of me because she is so good. We are besties. We had a hard time today going to school because she didn't want me to leave her. She sat there and cried. It gets me all teary-eyed."
It's that age, or, as Coco put it, "growing pains."
"She has, like, four teeth at one time coming in," Coco shared, noting Chanel has suffered several fevers. "She's going through some extras right now, and I feel bad for her, but that's growing up."
