Channing Tatum and Jason Momoa Prove They're Zoë Kravitz's Biggest Fans

Now that's some super support.
Channing Tatum and Jason Momoa jumped into their batmobile (or, you know, whatever mode of transportation they prefer) to go see Zoë Kravitz in her new movie The Batman.
"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU," the Aquaman star wrote on Instagram Feb. 28 alongside a photo of himself with Zoë's boyfriend. "SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally @thebatman premiere."
After saying how he was "so beyond proud" of Zoë, who plays Selina Kyle (a.k.a. Catwoman) alongside Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in the film, Jason—who recently split from her mom Lisa Bonet—gave a shout-out to the people who made it happen and to Warner Bros. for the invite. "We are very grateful," Jason concluded. "ALOHA J and C."
And back in October, after months of speculation, fans finally got to say aloha to Channing and Zoë's romance with the duo holding hands while stepping out in New York City. Since then, they've remained pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, with Zoë even walking the carpet at September's Met Gala solo.
However, she did tell Elle earlier this month, "I'm happy," so naturally we are too.
And while Jason and Lisa have gone their separate ways, he continues to champion his stepdaughter. Take, for instance, when The Batman trailer dropped in October. At the time, he took to Instagram to congratulate Zoë: "So proud of you zozo bear @zoeisabellakravitz can't wait to see this movie." And when he reiterated his excitement in a January post, the actress replied in the comments section, "I love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies."
Didn't get an invite to Jason and Channing's movie outing? Same.
But fans can see The Batman when it hits theaters Mar. 4.