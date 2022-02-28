Sex/Life Just Got Even Hotter Thanks to These New Cast Members

Some new faces join Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos in season two of Netflix's sizzling hot drama Sex/Life. See the new additions here.

We didn't think it was possible but Sex/Life is getting even hotter.

The soapy Netflix series lit up our TV screens during the coronavirus pandemic, giving viewers a drama-filled and much-needed escape from reality. It even caught the attention of Kim Kardashian, who was left speechless by the steamy sex scenes. "You guys have to watch Sex Life on Netflix!" she wrote on Instagram. "OMG." 

And while Netflix teased viewers by waiting nearly three months to order a second season, they knew they had to give the people what they wanted. In September, they announced the show will have new episodes, with creator and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser saying in a statement, "I'm thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us."

Now, the streaming platform is sharing their plans for a season two, revealing that five new actors will join returning cast members Sarah ShahiAdam DemosMike Vogel and Margaret Odette.

To see who is joining the cast of the popular series, continue scrolling!

Netflix
Craig Bierko

Craig Bierko, who is known for starring in UnReal and Broadway's 2000 revival of The Music Man, is playing Mick in season two of Sex/Life.

AC Burt/Netflix
Cleo Anthony

Cleo Anthony, who previously starred in She's Gotta Have It, will play Kam.

Sabrina Lantos / Netflix
Darius Homayoun

You may recognize Darius Homayoun from Succession, but you'll soon known him from season two of Sex/Life, in which he'll be playing Majid.

Netflix
Dylan Bruce

Orphan Black's Dylan Bruce joins season two as Spencer.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Wallis Day

Batwoman's Wallis Day is joining Sex/Life as Gigi.

Bianca Catbagan/Netflix
Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li's Francesca character returns for season two.

Netflix
Jonathan Sadowski

Jonathan Sadowski's Devon character will be back in season two.

Trending Stories

1

The Heartwarming Reason Ben Affleck Skipped the 2022 SAG Awards

2

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

3

Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

Season one of Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix.

