Love Is Blind’s Shayne Jansen Puts Shaina Hurley Romance Rumors “to Rest”

TBD if love truly is blind, but perhaps it allows for second chances?
Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen took to Instagram on Feb. 27 to pen a special message to his former fiancée Natalie Lee, who walked away from their wedding as the pair was set to say their vows.
"Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start?" wrote the 32-year-old. "This journey with you will be something I'll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you. From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man."
Shayne also hinted that things between him and Natalie, 29, may not be over just yet. "As a man watching our story over again I'm remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man," he continued, referencing their pre-wedding fight [did I just finish this over the weekend? Perhaps.] "I'm proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don't know what's next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you."
As for his connection with contestant Shaina Hurley, he's ready to leave that in the pods.
"To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship," he wrote of the 31-year-old who confessed just how strong her feelings for Shayne were after he'd committed to Natalie. "I wish her all the best."
Shaina showed appreciation to her former love interest for setting the record straight. "Thank you for taking the stance on finally clearing this up!!" she commented. "Wish nothing but the best for the both of you individually and together."
Shayne and Natalie were among five couples who made it to the altar in the season two finale of Netflix's hit reality series, however, they did not go through with the nuptials. Though following Shayne's heartfelt message, Natalie responded in the comment section, writing, "You are a better man." So perhaps a renewal is in the future.