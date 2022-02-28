Why Fans Are Convinced Camila Cabello's New Song "Bam Bam" Is About Ex Shawn Mendes

Watch : Why Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes REALLY Broke Up

My Oh My! Fans have some theories about Camila Cabello's new song "Bam Bam."

After the 24-year-old singer teased the single on TikTok Feb. 27, followers started to wonder if it was about her ex Shawn Mendes. And while Cabello has yet to confirm the inspiration behind the tune, there are quite a few convincing clues.

For instance, the song opens with Cabello singing, "You said you hated the ocean but you're surfin' now." And Mendes once told Jimmy Fallon his "biggest fear is deep water," but social media sleuths pointed out that the 23-year-old artist posted photos of himself surfing just days after fans learned about his and Cabello's split in November.

Cabello also sings, "I said I'd love you for life but I just sold our house." And indeed, the "Havana" star did just sell her Los Angeles home for a cool $4.3 million in December.

Need more convincing? In another part of the song, Cabello notes, "We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown ups now." Followers of the musicians know their relationship goes back to when they were teens, touring together in 2014 and releasing their hit "I Know What You Did Last Summer" the next year. They would spark romance rumors for years, turning up the heat with their sizzling duet "Señorita" in 2019, and Cabello has admitted the fire was there early on.