These $22 Turn-N-Tube Shelves With 32,700+ Five-Star Reviews Take Just Five Minutes To Assemble

As much as I love the idea of buying new furniture to give my apartment a nice little upgrade, I don't love the idea of spending hours trying to figure out which screw goes into where. If I'm being completely honest, I'm just way too lazy for that. I mean, I can't be the only one, right?

But recently, I realized that new furniture wasn't just a want but a need. The new additions to my collection of pop culture figures had gotten a little out of control, and I needed a place where I could display them all in a way that was organized but wouldn't take up too much space. I searched everywhere, from IKEA to Target to Wayfair and everywhere else in between. I just couldn't find that right mix of affordable, cute and low-effort.

That is, until I found Furinno's Turn-N-Tube Collection on Amazon. Let me tell you, their line of affordable, no tools, easy to assemble furniture is a total game changer for lazy girls everywhere. All you have to do is place the shelf down, twist the tubes tightly together, and keep repeating until you've finished all the tiers. It really is that simple. You can even put this together in about five minutes, 10 minutes max.

The five-tier corner shelf in particular is an Amazon shopper-fave with over 32,700 five-star reviews. It's less than $25, it's lightweight and easy to move if needed. At the same time, it's also very sturdy and stable. I've never had problems with anything falling. Plus, they look more expensive than they are.

To learn more and to shop these for yourself, check out the below.