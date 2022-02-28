These $22 Turn-N-Tube Shelves With 32,700+ Five-Star Reviews Take Just Five Minutes To Assemble

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As much as I love the idea of buying new furniture to give my apartment a nice little upgrade, I don't love the idea of spending hours trying to figure out which screw goes into where. If I'm being completely honest, I'm just way too lazy for that. I mean, I can't be the only one, right?
But recently, I realized that new furniture wasn't just a want but a need. The new additions to my collection of pop culture figures had gotten a little out of control, and I needed a place where I could display them all in a way that was organized but wouldn't take up too much space. I searched everywhere, from IKEA to Target to Wayfair and everywhere else in between. I just couldn't find that right mix of affordable, cute and low-effort.
That is, until I found Furinno's Turn-N-Tube Collection on Amazon. Let me tell you, their line of affordable, no tools, easy to assemble furniture is a total game changer for lazy girls everywhere. All you have to do is place the shelf down, twist the tubes tightly together, and keep repeating until you've finished all the tiers. It really is that simple. You can even put this together in about five minutes, 10 minutes max.
The five-tier corner shelf in particular is an Amazon shopper-fave with over 32,700 five-star reviews. It's less than $25, it's lightweight and easy to move if needed. At the same time, it's also very sturdy and stable. I've never had problems with anything falling. Plus, they look more expensive than they are.
To learn more and to shop these for yourself, check out the below.
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Corner Shelf
Furinno's highly-rated Turn-n-Tube Corner Shelves come in a variety of color combinations including black with grey tubes, walnut with black tubes and pink with white tubes. You can even choose how many tiers you want, as well as the type of tubes you get (classic, round or square). I personally love the square tubes, they look so classy. Overall, these are super, super easy to assemble, and no tools are required. It's lightweight, but still very sturdy. Although these shelves are cheap at less than $25, they look really good. It's not hard to see why these have over 32,700 five-star reviews!
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Square Rack Display Shelf
If you love the concept of the Turn-n-Tube shelves but you want something you can put anywhere, this square display shelf may be the option for you. It comes in eight color combinations, and like the above, you can choose the type of tubes you want. The square rack shelves have over 6,400 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say you won't regret it. In fact, I bought one just to see if it would work for my collectibles. I loved it so much, I ended up buying four more and I couldn't be happier. I'm totally obsessed with these. Naturally, I highly recommend!
But don't just take my word for it. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "Expected little but was quite pleased! I actually only ordered one of these stands but Amazon accidentally sent me two. I liked the first one so much, I decided to keep it and pay for the duplicate without a second thought. These stands are crazy easy to put together (no directions needed) and the top threads worked perfectly. If you're looking for a quality, decent-looking, affordable stand for your home, or bathroom like me, this will certainly fit the bill! I really don't think you'll regret your purchase regarding price or quality! Overall, good product!"
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 4-Tier Multipurpose Shelf
Furinno's entire line of Turn-N-Tube furniture is definitely worth checking out. If you need wider shelves, these four-tier multipurpose shelves have over 21,300 five-star reviews. Like the other options above, you can choose to get this in a number of different colors and styles.
As one reviewer wrote, "I honestly couldn't be happier. This has greatly helped me to consolidate my items to one area in my room, as well as display some of the cool gifts I've gotten over the years. It does come with wall anchors and I would believe they are best used if you have carpet. Since I have hardwood floors the shelves sit pretty flush and flat. No rocking or wobbling, even from the six-tier one. Most importantly, it looks amazing! I'm very pleased with this product."
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think of Furinno's Turn-n-Tube Corner Shelf? Check out the following reviews.
"This little shelving set is a godsend! It's been exactly what I need to display the things I want to display, while simultaneously keeping them out of the way of everything else in my apartment. Helps with the look of my apartment, but also the organization and space maximization. Took only a few minutes to assemble and have had no complaints!"
"Bang for your buck. Beautiful shelf for an amazing price. I have mine on carpet and have NO fear whatsoever that mine will tip over. Seriously one of my favorite purchases in a while! Thank you to this company for making an affordable yet aesthetically pleasing item!"
"Just what I needed. I was looking for some cute small corner shelves to place at the entrance of my home. It's nice and sturdy, more than I expected for its price. It looks super cute and welcoming while entering the home. Assembling it just took couple of minutes. I definitely recommend this product."
"Love them! I purchased two! Easy to assemble and looks really nice!! Great purchase."
"Genuinely surprised at how nice this was! Look, this isn't high-end furniture and it probably isn't what you're looking for if you buy your furnishings from Crate and Barrel or West Elm. However, it far surpasses what I thought it would be. I bought it to organize small items in my garage and had no aesthetic expectations. It was incredibly easy to twist together and pretty sturdy despite being very lightweight. Once I got it together, I was really impressed with the appearance. If you're designing on a budget, this is a solid choice. I wish I'd known about these pieces when I was young and trying to create a cohesive and interesting apartment inexpensively."
"I was tired of my husband's whiskey collection stuff taking up space on our dresser. I wanted something small enough to fit between the dresser and wall, but big enough to fit all of his stuff. Hubby put it together in less than five minutes. It gives us a bit of extra space. No complaints. It also comes with an anchor for the wall so that you don't have to worry about it tipping over."
