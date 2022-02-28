See All the Iconic Cast Reunions at the 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : How Jung Ho-yeon Kept it Light On Set of "Squid Game"

Now this is squad goals.

Ahead of the 2022 SAG Awards Sunday, Feb. 27, all your favorite stars stepped out to walk the red carpet at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar. And with all these celebs in one spot, we were bound to get several fashionable reunions.

For instance, the cast of Squid Game including Lee Jung-jae, Anupam Tripathi and Park Hae-soo, HoYeon Jung and Kim Joo-ryeong traded in their green, numbered tracksuits for gowns and suits.

While Squid Game made new history as the first non-English series to win at the awards, Hamilton re-envisioned old history. Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs made it to the room—or in this case, carpet—where it happens to open the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Paul W. Downs were spotted in elegant neutral-tone looks, with Carl in pops of a black jacket with pops of color. Meanwhile Johnny Sibilly, Poppy Liu, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo huddled together in playful statement outfits that combined unexpected colors and frills.