Jill Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Derick Dillard After Miscarriage

Watch : Why Jill Duggar Distanced Herself From Her Family

Congratulations are in order for Jill Duggar.

The Counting On alum and her husband Dereck Dillard are expecting another child, she revealed in a blog post shared to the Dillard family website on Sunday, Feb. 27. The exciting news comes less than a year after Jill suffered a miscarriage, which she opened up about in the new blog post.

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," Jill wrote. "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"

Jill, 30, added that she and Dereck, 32, "are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far," and they're looking forward to finding out the baby's sex "soon."

The announcement included a sweet family photo, showing the couple posing with a "baby" balloon next to their two sons, Sam, 4, and Israel, 6.