Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s SAG Awards Date Night Is a Home Run

It's not the start of something new, but we still can't take our eyes of them.
Vanessa Hudgens made the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards a date night, bringing along boyfriend Cole Tucker to the star-studded event.
Although the Tick Tick Boom star walked the red carpet solo—in a sexy aqua blue Atelier Versace gown featuring a thigh-high slit, styled with delicate Chopard jewels and gold stilettos—she met up with the 25-year-old baseball player once she was inside. For the big night, Cole looked suave wearing a navy blue suit with satin lapels teamed with a crisp white shirt, sans tie. The two were even photographed kissing during the awards show.
Back in January 2021, a source confirmed to E! News that the couple were officially exclusive as they rang in the new year together. Since then, the 33-year-old actress—who split with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler in January 2020 after nearly a decade together—and the Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder have been spotted together on and off the baseball field together, even going Instagram official that Valentine's Day, writing tribute posts to each other. As Vanessa captioned a pic of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."
Cole later got candid with reporters that February, saying, "I got a girlfriend and she's cool. She's awesome. I love her."
Earlier this month, Vanessa and Cole were spotted looking cozy together at John Mayer's concert at the Hollywood Palladium, which helped kick off the 2022 Super Bowl events in Los Angeles.
The High School Musical alum's Instagram story from the night not only applauded the 'Neon" singer's performance, but also showed fans jamming out and bathed in the red lighting. She wrote of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series concert, "What a show."
Keep scrolling to see the other couples who attended the 2022 SAG Awards together.