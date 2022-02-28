2022 SAG Awards: We Dare You Not to Laugh at Selena Gomez & Martin Short's Botox Bit

Selena Gomez and Martin Short had us in stitches over their Botox-related humor at the 2022 SAG Awards. Find out what they said here.

By Alyssa Ray Feb 28, 2022 3:01 AMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsSAG AwardsSelena GomezMartin ShortCelebrities
Watch: 2022 SAG Awards: 6 Reasons We Can't Wait to Watch!

Selena Gomez can hold her own against comedy legend Martin Short. No, we aren't talking about their show, Only Murders in the Building.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, the co-stars took to the stage at the 2022 SAG Awards to present the award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Of course, before handing off the Actor to West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, Gomez and Short partook in a little back-and-forth

"Thank you so much. You're very kind and right," Short said to the crowd. "Well, here we are, at the Shag Awards, honoring this year's best performance in adult films."

With a deadpan tone, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum jumped in and noted, "All right. It's the SAG Awards."

The banter continued, with Gomez feigning exhaustion over her co-star's quips and joking that the Father of the Bride star should leave the audience wanting less. We especially got a chuckle when Short joked that his excitement was "hard to express" as his "Botox is fresh."

As Short beamed a wide smile, Gomez, playing the straight-man in this bit, responded, "All right... Mine, too."

photos
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

Though, for Gomez, there's certainly plenty to be excited about in 2022. For starters, at the SAG Awards, she was a nominee in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.

Later this year, the Disney Channel alum is a contender at the 2022 Grammys, as her album, Revelación, is up for Best Latin Pop Album. In December, Gomez told Variety that she "cried" over the nomination, as it "not only means a lot to me, but also a lot to my family and my heritage."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I worked so hard to try and make that sound as authentic and real as possible," she continued. "It was a lot harder to do than any album I've ever done. And it was really challenging."

Funny and talented? She's certainly the whole package.

Keep up with any and all Selena Gomez news here.

Trending Stories

1

Euphoria Kills Off Fan-Favorite Character in HBO Finale

2

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

3

Love Is Blind Star Deepti's Brother Slams Her "Loser" Fiancé

4

18 Things You Didn't Know About Netflix's Love Is Blind

5

How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and Online

Latest News

Euphoria Kills Off Fan-Favorite Character in HBO Finale

Will Smith Gives Shout Out to Venus and Serena After SAG Awards Win

Michael Keaton Delivers Emotional Tribute to His Nephew at SAG Awards

See All the Iconic Cast Reunions at the 2022 SAG Awards

Jill Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Derick Dillard

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker’s SAG Awards Date Night Is a Home Run

SAG Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List