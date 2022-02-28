Helen Mirren's Poop Joke at the 2022 SAG Awards Is as Iconic as She Is

While accepting the 2022 SAG Awards Life Achievement Award, living legend Helen Mirren proved she's just like us with a hilarious diarrhea joke. Get the scoop on the iconic (and relatable) moment.

A (relatable) queen in every sense of the word.

Helen Mirren was honored with the Life Achievement Award during tonight's 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, and while the living legend's acceptance speech was filled with inspirational wisdom and iconic anecdotes, she proved she really is just like us...with a poop joke no less.

"Lifetime achievement, sounds so grand," Mirren began her speech. "I suppose I'm still alive, so by that measure, I'm eligible. But honestly, any achievement that I've succeeded in is the result of my mantra, which is basically, 'Be on time and don't be an ass.'"

The cheeky Oscar-winner continued, "Thank you, S-A-G, so much for this. I hate to say the word 'SAG' at my age. So it's S-A-G."

Mirren dedicated her speech to actors, addressing all the stars in the room, "There is the conflict that I believe you all understand. Insecurity versus ego, huh? That cocktail that I believe most actors sip in the evening as they contemplate the wonderful gift they received the moment they decided to become an actor."

"I get really p--sed off when I read or hear about actors being maligned as a group," she went on. "It's so easy, isn't it? That lazy and false assumption of vanity when in my experience, which by now is considerable, the opposite is true. We love and admire each other's work. Together, we laugh, we weep, we worry, we change clothes, we throw up and we suffer diarrhea. Don't you? I mean, I do."

Cut to laughs throughout the SAG Awards ceremony.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mirren concluded her touching, yet hilarious, speech, "You're a magnificent tribe stretching across culture, history and time. This is for the actors."

Mirren's astounding list of accolades include an Oscar, five SAG Awards, three Emmys, numerous BAFTA Awards and a Tony Award, among many others. Mirren is the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, which has been bestowed since 1962.

Past recipients of the SAG Life Achievement Award include fellow legends like Morgan Freeman, Robert de Niro, Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, James Earl Jones, Julie Andrews, Betty White, Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds, among many others.

See all the of 2022 SAG Awards winner below.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Life Achievement Award

WINNER: Helen Mirren

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

King Richard

Belfast

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

WINNER: Coda

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda 

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog 

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

E! Illustration
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Matrix Resurrections

Dune

WINNER: No Time to Die

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

The Morning Show

The Handmaid's Tale

Squid Game

Yellowstone

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

WINNER: Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jeremy Strong, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Netflix; HBO; National Geographic/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Issac, Scenes From A Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

The Kominsky Method

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Elle Fanning, The Great

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hulu; HBO; Netflix; AppleTV/E! Illustration
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Netflix; HBO; Disney+/E! Illustration
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series

Cobra Kai

WINNER: Squid Game

Mare of Easttown

Loki

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

