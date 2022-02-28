You Will Tear Up Over Squid Game Star Jung Ho-Yeon's SAG Awards Win

Watch : How Jung Ho-yeon Kept it Light On Set of "Squid Game"

SAG-AFTRA just said "green light" to Jung Ho-Yeon.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, the biggest names in Hollywood joined together at the Santa Monica Airport's Barker Hangar for the 2022 SAG Awards. During this televised celebration, the best performances in TV and film were honored, including those nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.

So, who took home this top prize? None other than Jung Ho-Yeon, for her work as Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game.

While this performer was certainly a frontrunner in her category, she wasn't necessarily a shoo-in, as she was nominated alongside The Morning Show's Jennifer Aniston, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, Succession's Sarah Snook and The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon.

Thus, it's no wonder that Jung was moved to tears by her big win Sunday. "I have sat many a time, watching you on the big screen, dreaming of one day becoming an actor," Jung, whose first language is Korean, said via her translator. "I just want to say thank you so much."