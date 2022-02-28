Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Enjoy Rare Date Night on the Red Carpet at 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together

What's more romantic than a night under the stars, with the stars?

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons made the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards their date night out on Sunday, Feb. 27. While fans may know them from their onscreen romance, their appearance at the award show offered a rare appearance of their offscreen romance as well.

Kirsten shined in a shimmering red dress with Jesse by her side. In his interview with E! News, Jesse talked about his appreciation for the creative team and getting to work on the movie with his "wife."

At the SAG Awards, the couple repped The Power of Dog, which they both starred in as an onscreen couple. Kirsten attended as a nominee for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. She is also nominated for an Oscar for the same role.

But before they were George Burbank and Rose Gordon, they were Peggy and Ed Blumquist in Fargo. It was on set of the dark comedy crime anthology that the two met and started dating in 2016. The two kept their relationship under the radar, surprising fans with a diamond ring at the Palm Springs Film Festival in early 2017, confirming later that Jesse popped the question. The acting duo have not officially tied the vows. However, that hasn't stopped them from starting their life together.