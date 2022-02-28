Have a Fabulous Day With Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino's Romy and Michele Reunion at the SAG Awards

25 years after starring together in Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion, Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited on stage at the 2022 SAG Awards and were, like, so cute.

 Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino can still find each other time after time.

The Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion stars reunited on stage at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening and proved that their chemistry is just as fabulous today as it was 25 years ago in their classic comedy.

Rocking the same colors they wore in the 1997 film—pink for Kudrow/Michelle, blue for Sorvino/Romy—the Friends alum asked her co-star, "Do you think this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?" Sorvino's response, "Oh, totally." We agree!

Of course, they weren't there just to compliment each other on their outfits as Kudrow and Sorvino were handing out the Actor for Outstanding Performance By an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. 

"I just realized this: We're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles," Sorvino observed, much to Kudrow's amazement. 

"You are so right and these cast ensembles are so hilarious," Kudrow replied. "And you knew ensemble had two meanings? Okay, you're a genius!"

Isn't that just the exchange you'd expect the inventors of Post-It Notes to have? And yes, their iconic invention made a cameo, with Sorvino pulling out the accessory to reveal the nominees before the pair presented the award to the cast of Ted Lasso.  

On April 25, Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Though the movie only grossed $29.2 million at the box office, it has since become a cult classic.

Now, would you excuse us? We cut our foot before and our shoe is filling up with blood/we just want to go rewatch this movie ASAP.

Kudrow and Sorvino weren't the only costars to reunite during the ceremony. Check out Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's epic A Star Is Born reunion

