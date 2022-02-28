CODA's Troy Kotsur Makes History for Deaf Community at 2022 SAG Awards

Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-McPhee were all nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Watch: "CODA" Star Troy Kotsur Shares Advice Marlee Matlin Gave Him

Voters in the Screen Actors Guild are making it clear that representation matters. 

During the 2022 SAG Awards, all eyes were on the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category. With stars like Jared Leto, Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck nominated, it's easy to see why.

But on Feb. 27, the award ultimately went to Troy Kotsur for his performance in CODA. The moment made him the first deaf actor to get an individual SAG Awards win.

"Wow! Wow!" Troy said on stage with help from an interpreter. "Thank you so much to all the members of SAG. I am so proud to be a member. I've been a member since 2001, and so now I feel like I'm finally part of the family."

The actor recalled the years where he slept in his car and in dressing rooms backstage before becoming a SAG actor. Now, he's celebrating the success of CODA, which is short for Child of Deaf Adults and also stars Marlee Matlin, Daniel DurantEmilia Jones and Amy Forsyth.

"The producers, thank you so much for having faith in our project," he said. "They really believed in us, and they believed in our amazing director, Sian Heder, who is a fine director."

Troy continued, "I'm so grateful to Apple TV+ for all of their support and access, like closed captioning, providing ASL interpreting services and believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who are deaf."

Before heading off stage, Troy also thanked his family and had a note for his wife, Deanne Bray, and their 16-year-old daughter, Kyra.

 "Kyra, this award is not for you to hang your jewelry on, all right?" he joked. "Keep that in mind. And finally, thank you to my wife for reminding me to check my fly before walking on the red carpet. Thank you. Love you all." 

Keep scrolling to see more winners from the 2022 SAG Awards. 

Life Achievement Award

WINNER: Helen Mirren

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

King Richard

Belfast

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

WINNER: Coda

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, Coda 

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog 

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Matrix Resurrections

Dune

WINNER: No Time to Die

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: Succession

The Morning Show

The Handmaid's Tale

Squid Game

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

WINNER: Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jeremy Strong, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Issac, Scenes From A Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Elle Fanning, The Great

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in Television Series

Cobra Kai

WINNER: Squid Game

Mare of Easttown

Loki

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

