Bachelor Nation Twins Haley and Emily Ferguson Celebrate Engagements at Joint Bachelorette Weekend

Here comes the brides!
Bachelor Nation's Haley and Emily Ferguson both celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an epic joint bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas.
"Bachelorette weekend Pt. 1 was one for the books, what special memories @efergie13 and I will have to hold onto and cherish for a lifetime!," Haley wrote on Instagram on Feb. 27, along with a series of photos from the bash. "Thank you to everyone who made it happen!"
For their joint celebration, the 29-year-old twin sisters booked a suite for their bridesmaids at Crockfords Las Vegas, part of LXR Hotels & Resorts at Resorts World, according to Us Weekly. For the festivities, the two were joined by six bridesmaids and about 20 of their friends, however, no other Bachelor alums were in attendance.
Over the weekend, the sisters shared their favorite parts of the trip exclusively with E! News.
"I loved going to Pepper at Resorts World, which is a high-end sex shop where we got pole dancing lessons and then we got to watch a sex toy demonstration and everyone pretty much left with lube and penis rings," Emily shared. "It was truly the definition of a Vegas bachelorette party. We had so much fun at karaoke and the food all weekend long was unbelievable."
She added, "It was an epic weekend that I'll never forget"
Haley echoed her sister's enthusiasm, saying her favorite part of the weekend was going to RedTail to sing karaoke before the group hit up the club.
"It was a great pre-game to get everyone excited and ready to dance," she said. "But honestly the best part was going home after the club to take off our heels and makeup and we all just laid in bed and stayed up laughing and talking until 4 a.m.."
The brides-to-be first competed for Ben Higgins‘ heart on Season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. They tried their luck at love again on multiple seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, but eventually found their future husbands off-camera.
Emily got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson, who plays for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, in December 2020. Back in May, E! News exclusively revealed Haley was engaged to professional hockey player Oula Palve, who currently plays for Linköping HC in the Swedish Hockey League.
"What made this proposal so special was that Oula proposed at our potential wedding venue!" Haley shared with E! News at the the time. "I've been in love with this venue for awhile and wanted to lock down a specific date since his hockey schedule only allows for him to have three months off during the summer. So, I thought we were just going to view it because we had talked about getting engaged this summer."
The Twinning at Life podcast co-host added, "I didn't know he would propose this early, so he totally threw me off when he proposed there! He also had all my close family and friends waiting for me after for a private dinner. Now that location holds a very special place in my heart!"