Bachelor Nation Twins Haley and Emily Ferguson Celebrate Engagements at Joint Bachelorette Weekend

Twin brides! Haley and Emily Ferguson partied in Las Vegas over the weekend, celebrating their upcoming weddings to their hockey player fiancés.

By Ashley Joy Parker Feb 28, 2022 1:37 AMTags
The BachelorCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: "The Bachelor": Gabby's Grandpa Doesn't Approve of Clayton Echard

Here comes the brides!

Bachelor Nation's Haley and Emily Ferguson both celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an epic joint bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas.

"Bachelorette weekend Pt. 1 was one for the books, what special memories @efergie13 and I will have to hold onto and cherish for a lifetime!," Haley wrote on Instagram on Feb. 27, along with a series of photos from the bash. "Thank you to everyone who made it happen!"

For their joint celebration, the 29-year-old twin sisters booked a suite for their bridesmaids at Crockfords Las Vegas, part of LXR Hotels & Resorts at Resorts World, according to Us Weekly. For the festivities, the two were joined by six bridesmaids and about 20 of their friends, however, no other Bachelor alums were in attendance. 

Over the weekend, the sisters shared their favorite parts of the trip exclusively with E! News.

"I loved going to Pepper at Resorts World, which is a high-end sex shop where we got pole dancing lessons and then we got to watch a sex toy demonstration and everyone pretty much left with lube and penis rings," Emily shared. "It was truly the definition of a Vegas bachelorette party. We had so much fun at karaoke and the food all weekend long was unbelievable."

 

photos
The Bachelor and The Bachelorette's Biggest Villains, Ranked!

She added, "It was an epic weekend that I'll never forget"

 

Trending Stories

1

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

2

How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and Online

3

Lady Gaga Reunites With Bradley Cooper at 2022 SAG Awards

Haley echoed her sister's enthusiasm, saying her favorite part of the weekend was going to RedTail to sing karaoke before the group hit up the club.

"It was a great pre-game to get everyone excited and ready to dance," she said. "But honestly the best part was going home after the club to take off our heels and makeup and we all just laid in bed and stayed up laughing and talking until 4 a.m.."

The brides-to-be first competed for Ben Higgins‘ heart on Season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. They tried their luck at love again on multiple seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, but eventually found their future husbands off-camera.

Emily got engaged to hockey player William Karlsson, who plays for the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, in December 2020. Back in May, E! News exclusively revealed Haley was engaged to professional hockey player Oula Palve, who currently plays for Linköping HC in the Swedish Hockey League.

 

Freeform

"What made this proposal so special was that Oula proposed at our potential wedding venue!" Haley shared with E! News at the the time. "I've been in love with this venue for awhile and wanted to lock down a specific date since his hockey schedule only allows for him to have three months off during the summer. So, I thought we were just going to view it because we had talked about getting engaged this summer."

The Twinning at Life podcast co-host added, "I didn't know he would propose this early, so he totally threw me off when he proposed there! He also had all my close family and friends waiting for me after for a private dinner. Now that location holds a very special place in my heart!" 

 

 

Trending Stories

1

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

2

How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and Online

3

Lady Gaga Reunites With Bradley Cooper at 2022 SAG Awards

4

Family of Love Is Blind's Deepti Slams Her "Loser" Fiancé Shake

5

Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Griffin Marries Marissa Boyd

Latest News

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Just Had, Like, the Cutest Reunion Ever

CODA's Troy Kotsur Makes History for Deaf Actors at SAG Awards

Update!

Squid Game Makes History at 2022 SAG Awards

Haley and Emily Ferguson Celebrate During Joint Bachelorette Weekend

How Stars Supported Ukraine at 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Lady Gaga Reunites With Bradley Cooper at 2022 SAG Awards

Exclusive

Exclusive: Why Lady Gaga Was "Fascinated" By Patrizia Reggiani