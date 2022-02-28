We're Off the Deep End for Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born Reunion at 2022 SAG Awards

Hey, we just wanted to take another look at Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
More than four years after the release of A Star Is Born, the two leads of the 2018 hit musical gave fans a second glance at their electric chemistry when they crossed paths at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27. The heartwarming reunion saw the pair hugging as they caught up amongst the star-studded crowd—proving that their real-life bond is just as strong as their characters' love for each other in the film.
And the former co-stars certainly have a lot to chat about: After all, both of them are up for awards at this year's ceremony. Gaga's work in House of Gucci is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, while Cooper has a nod in the Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role category for Licorice Pizza.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Cooper reflected on the making of A Star Is Born, which he also directed, and described Gaga as "so terribly charismatic and beautiful."
"When I met her, I thought, 'If I can just harness that … then it's just for me to mess up,'" he recalled. "But then, when we started working together, I realized, ‘Oh, oh, the sky's the limit in terms of what she's able to do and her commitment level.'"
The actor also addressed the romance rumors that were sparked as a result of the movie and his unforgettable 2019 Oscars duet with Gaga, during which they sang their award-winning song "Shallow" while sitting cheek-to-cheek at a piano. Denying the speculations, Cooper explained that the pair had decided to bring their onscreen act to the Academy Awards stage simply to help reduce his anxiety of performing in front of a live audience.
"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film," he shared. "It's that explosive moment that happens to them on a stage in front of thousands of people…It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience."
Scroll on to see Gaga and Cooper reunite at the 2022 SAG Awards.