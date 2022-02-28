Lady Gaga Reveals What She Was "Fascinated" to Learn about Patrizia Reggiani at the 2022 SAG Awards

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards: 6 Reasons We Can't Wait to Watch!

Father, son and House of Gucci, Lady Gaga is making a statement at The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The superstar looked exactly like the fashion royalty that she is when she arrived on the red carpet in a stunning white Armani gown with sequined bust. But even more important that her look was the message she was delivering.

"This story I am telling is the truth, which is I am just really honored to be here," Gaga explained on Live From E!: SAG Awards to host Laverne Cox. "This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other. there is so much going on in the world My heart really goes out to Ukraine and i think tonight we should all really sit in the gratitude of this."

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her transformation into Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, Gaga revealed she found "a lot of joy in studying" the Italian socialite, who served nearly two decades in prison for hiring a hit man to murder her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.