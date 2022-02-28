There Are a Million Reasons to Love Lady Gaga's 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Look

Lady Gaga turned heads in a dazzling white dress on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards. See the star’s eye-catching look.

Lady Gaga may be here for House of Gucci, but she is turning heads in Armani Privé.

Gaga has graced the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a stunning white look on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Her red carpet fashion features a white gown with a shimmering neckline. Gaga sealed her style with a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace. Her glam served old Hollywood with a gently waved hairstyle, silver eyeshadow and fierce black lashes. 

Fans might get another close up look of her outfit during the ceremony later tonight. Gaga is nominated for two coveted awards, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Cast in a Motion Picture for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.  

For those who have not dived in to the fashionable film, House of Gucci takes viewers through the scandal-ridden life of Patrizia and her husband, Maurizio Gucci, as she seeks to harness power and control over the family empire. Other cast members include Adam Driver as Maurizio, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci.

The "Bad Romance" singer has been serving looks for House of Gucci both on and off screen.

photos
Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

In an exclusive interview with E! News, House of Gucci costume designer Janty Yates revealed that Gaga had between 400 to 500 outfits for the her role as Patrizia, adding that Gaga was "very involved" in the stylistic choices.

Janty explained, "She opened her archive up, we also had the Gucci archive, we had a lot of vintage from everywhere."

Amy Sussman/WireImage

She also shared that Gaga's inspiration for the looks came from her own mother, Cynthia

"Basically, she wanted to look like her mother," she said. "She said that from our very first Zoom and that was such a huge help for me and it really did work."

Fast forward and Gaga is now working it on the red carpet in what may be one of her best looks yet. Scroll on to see some of Gaga's iconic looks throughout House of Gucci

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Stunning Sequins

In Valentino Haute Couture

Gotham/GC Images
French Trench

In Lanvin

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Chic Cutouts

In Valentino

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Lady (Gaga) in Red

Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gorgeous Gown

In Armani Privé

PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images
Femme Fatale
Robino Salvatore/GC Images
Monochromatic Muse
TheImageDirect.com
Rock Star Royalty

In Alexander McQueen

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Old Hollywood

In Celine

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Red Hot, Hot, Hot

In Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
High Fashion

In Et Ochs

BACKGRID
Gaga for Gucci

In Gucci

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Purple Rain

In Gucci

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Living for the Applause

Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Dramatic Entrance

In Gucci

John Phillips/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Poker Face

In Gucci

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

In Gucci

