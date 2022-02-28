Let Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Be a Lesson in How to Slay as a Perfectly Coordinated Couple

No one does date night like the Smiths.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were the ultimate coordinating couple during tonight's 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Feb. 27. While Smith may be nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard during tonight's ceremony, but it was his other half who deserved an award for her jaw-dropping long-sleeved Gareth Pugh gown.
"It's vintage. It's something that I bought a while ago," Jada exclusively shared with E! News' Laverne Cox during E!'s red carpet show. "[I] had it in the closet and I was like, 'You know what? I think girl is ready for the SAG Awards!' So, pulled it out."
Will's dark navy blue suit perfectly matched his wife's sweeping, floor-length black and blue gown, but he admittedly put a little less thought into his SAG Awards looks.
"My thing is I take a shower and I wear what's on the bed when I get out," he shared with a laugh, giving credit to his "very good stylist."
Will also shared insight into his performance as the father of Serena Williams and Venus Williams in King Richard.
"When you are telling a story of someone's life, it is deep responsibility," he told E! News. "Because at my level, when I put something out in the world, people take it as the truth. So, if the family didn't like it, didn't believe it, as an artist, that is devastating."
That made the fact that Venus and Serena would give their stamp of approval all the more nerve-wracking.
"When I heard that they were watching it, that was like the worst two hours of my life," he said, adding, "But they called immediately and said they both cried and they felt honored."
He continued, "Everything else after that is icing on the cake."
Check out Will and Jada's full E! News interview above and see more couples at the 2022 SAG Awards below.