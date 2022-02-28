Exclusive

Let Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Be a Lesson in How to Slay as a Perfectly Coordinated Couple

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith reveal how their jaw-dropping 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards looks came together during exclusive E! News interview. Hear them gush over each other's fashions.

No one does date night like the Smiths.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were the ultimate coordinating couple during tonight's 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Feb. 27. While Smith may be nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard during tonight's ceremony, but it was his other half who deserved an award for her jaw-dropping long-sleeved Gareth Pugh gown.

"It's vintage. It's something that I bought a while ago," Jada exclusively shared with E! News' Laverne Cox during E!'s red carpet show. "[I] had it in the closet and I was like, 'You know what? I think girl is ready for the SAG Awards!' So, pulled it out." 

Will's dark navy blue suit perfectly matched his wife's sweeping, floor-length black and blue gown, but he admittedly put a little less thought into his SAG Awards looks.

"My thing is I take a shower and I wear what's on the bed when I get out," he shared with a laugh, giving credit to his "very good stylist."

Will also shared insight into his performance as the father of Serena Williams and Venus Williams in King Richard.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"When you are telling a story of someone's life, it is deep responsibility," he told E! News. "Because at my level, when I put something out in the world, people take it as the truth. So, if the family didn't like it, didn't believe it, as an artist, that is devastating."

That made the fact that Venus and Serena would give their stamp of approval all the more nerve-wracking.

"When I heard that they were watching it, that was like the worst two hours of my life," he said, adding, "But they called immediately and said they both cried and they felt honored."

He continued, "Everything else after that is icing on the cake."

Check out Will and Jada's full E! News interview above and see more couples at the 2022 SAG Awards below.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

Couple goals! The country musician and Being the Ricardos actress give each other some love.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

This 1883 couple has us yelling yee-haw with their stylish appearance.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

After flying under the radar for many years, the couple makes their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum

Who wore it best? Jeff's partner gives him a run for his money in a chic pantsuit.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Talk about a power couple. The Power of the Dog stars are both nominated for their respective roles.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith

The King Richard actor looks like a Fresh Prince with wife Jada by his side.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner

This cowboy sure knows how to clean up! The Yellowstone star donned a tux for his night out.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Bianca Rodrigues & Luke Grimes

The Yellowstone star left his cowboy hat at home for his red carpet date night.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The Power of the Dog actor and his wife look radiant as ever on the red carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

The Yellowjackets actress brings hubby Jason Ritter as her plus-one.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Oscar Isaac & Elvira Lind

No armpit smells here! The stunning couple sport pink accents on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alan Ruck & Mireille Enos

Connor who? The Succession star gave off a devil may care attitude as he and his wife walked the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

The Succession actress brought her husband, the Phantom of the Opera actor Patrick Wilson, as her plus-one for the star-studded event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Elizabeth McLaughlin & Christoph Sanders

These two are the ultimate power couple, with Elizabeth in a stunning gold dress and Christoph in an all-black ensemble.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julianna Marguiles & Keith Lieberthal

Pretty in pink! The Morning Show actress and her partner strike a pose on the carpet.

Getty Images
Sacha Dhawan & Anjil Mohindra

Like his character on The Great, Sacha embraces the finer things in life with a stunning designer look.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shannon Kenny & Néstor Carbonell

The Morning Show actor dons his evening attire with his wife by his side.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mark Duplass & Katie Aselton

The Morning Show actor looks effortlessly chic in a traditional tux. 

