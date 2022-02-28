Elle Fanning May Be at the SAG Awards, But She Has Euphoria's Finale on the Brain

Elle Fanning's Euphoria shout-out at the 2022 SAG Awards will have you yelling, "Huzzah!"
On Sunday, Feb. 27, The Great actress, who is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the award show, stopped by to chat with Laverne Cox during the Live From E!: SAG Awards pre-show. And during the exclusive interview, Fanning proved that her mind wasn't on the Hollywood event, but instead on the upcoming season two finale for HBO's Euphoria.
After fangirling over fellow SAG Award nominees Reese Witherspoon and Cate Blanchett, Fanning complimented Cox for having Euphoria-esque makeup, adding with a laugh, "The finale's tonight!"
We can't blame Fanning for being excited for the highly anticipated episode of television, as the end to Euphoria's second season is sure to be a memorable one. Last week's episode featured Lexi (Maude Apatow) putting her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and their classmates on blast through a play, titled Our Life.
So, it's safe to assume that there will be some fall out surrounding that.
Also, we're counting down the hours to find out Fez (Angus Cloud)'s fate, as an episode eight promo showed him in distress. We're guessing it has something to do with the fact that Faye (Chloe Cherry) previously learned that her boyfriend is working with the police to take down Fez and company.
Of course, Euphoria isn't the only thing to have Fanning smiling, as the 23-year-old actress has become a critical darling thanks to her performance as Empress Catherine in The Great. And, despite being the titular character, Fanning credited creator Tony McNamara for the Hulu hit's success, saying, "He has created this world that is just so bizarre and freeing."
To see if Fanning took home the Actor at the SAG Awards, be sure to check back here throughout the night.