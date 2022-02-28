You’ll Love Selena Gomez’s 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Look Like a Love Song, Baby

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's reigning red carpet moment.
Selena turned heads at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a dashing Oscar De La Renta look on Sunday, Feb. 27.
Her red carpet couture includes a black velvet gown featuring puff sleeve shoulders and black pointed toe heels. Selena's glam featured a slicked bun with a black bow, a timeless natural eye and elegant peach lips. The actress topped off the look with a Bulgari diamond choker, diamond earrings and emerald ring that looked practically identical to the very ring at the center of the plot for Only Murders in the Building.
It's no surprise the "Hands to Myself" singer has already begun to own the night. Selena is set to present during the 2022 SAG Awards ceremony. The actress is also nominated for an award in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, in which she plays the quirky character Mabel Mora.
The comedic show brings viewers into the world of three true crime junkies who find themselves putting their knowledge to the test after a death occurs in their apartment building. Time is of the essence as the unlikely (and quite hysterical) trio pieces together that they could be neighbors with a killer.
While the three tenants work to find out who the killer is, many fans are eager to find out who the winner is. Selena's Only Murders in the Building cast mates Steve Martin and Martin Short are both nominated for Outstanding Performance of a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for their roles in this hit show.
Only Murders in the Building is up against The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Ted Lasso for the ensemble award.
Cast members for the Hulu series also include Amy Ryan and Aaron Dominguez, with Selena's longtime friend Cara Delevingne set to join the cast for season two.
Although Selena isn't up for an individual award at the 2022 SAG Awards ceremony, she may snag the unofficial title of best dressed. Scroll on to see some of Selena's other best looks through the years.