You’ll Love Selena Gomez’s 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Look Like a Love Song, Baby

We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's reigning red carpet moment.

Selena turned heads at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet in a dashing Oscar De La Renta look on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Her red carpet couture includes a black velvet gown featuring puff sleeve shoulders and black pointed toe heels. Selena's glam featured a slicked bun with a black bow, a timeless natural eye and elegant peach lips. The actress topped off the look with a Bulgari diamond choker, diamond earrings and emerald ring that looked practically identical to the very ring at the center of the plot for Only Murders in the Building.

It's no surprise the "Hands to Myself" singer has already begun to own the night. Selena is set to present during the 2022 SAG Awards ceremony. The actress is also nominated for an award in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Only Murders in the Building, in which she plays the quirky character Mabel Mora.