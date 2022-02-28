Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 SAG Awards

After COVID-19 cancelled last year’s red carpet, the biggest names in film and television brought their fashion A-Game the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

By Ashley Joy Parker Feb 28, 2022 12:57 AMTags
Red CarpetSAG AwardsSelena GomezKerry WashingtonElle FanningTop Photos
Watch: 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

Back in style.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here and, for fashion fans, that means the return of the red carpet. 

Last year, due to the COIVID-19 pandemic, the annual show was an entirely virtual affair. Not only was the shortened ceremony pre-recorded, along with the winners' acceptance speeches, but nominees were forced to showcase their SAG styles from home on social media. (Though props to Kaley Cuoco who turned her backyard into a full-on runway)

But this year, the star-studded Feb. 27 event, honoring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2021, was live once again and all eyes were on the highly-anticipated star arrivals.

And boy did they bring their fashion A-Game. While Selena Gomez and Kerry Washington oozed old Hollywood glamor in designer gowns, Elle Fanning chose a suited, menswear-inspired look by Gucci. The men also looked dapper throughout the night— especially Jeremey Strong in a standout pink velvet suit.

 

photos
Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

Keep scrolling to see the other best dressed stars at the 2022 SAG Awards.

 

 

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Lady Gaga

The House Of Gucci star wowed in a white Armani gown featuring an embellished bust.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Selena Gomez

The Only Murders In The Building star killed it on the carpet wearing a black column gown with a subtle cutout and dramatic puff-sleeve detail by Oscar de la Renta. She accessorized with a dramatic diamond necklace and ribbon in her hair.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Kerry Washington

 The Little Fires Everywhere star and SAG presented brightened up the red carpet in a yellow CeliaKritharioti gown, accessorized by Messika jewels and Stuart Weitzman jewels. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Salma Hayek

The House Of Gucci star turned heads in a custom Gucci begonia pink silk satin sleeveless asymmetrical halter-neck gathered gown with pink lace gloves and gold metallic leather high heel platform sandals. She also added Harry Winston jewels including a set of diamond cluster chandelier earrings and a diamond spiral ring.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Vanessa Hudegns

The Tick Tick Boom actress looked fresh in an aqua Atelier Versace gown, styled with delicate Chopard jewels and gold stilettos.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Helen Mirren

Receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award, the veteran actress looked pretty in pink wearing a cotton-candy-colored gown with a matching headband. Diamond and pink sapphire jewels completed the look.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Elle Fanning

The Great star took a cue from the boys, showing off a menswear-inspired Gucci ensemble which included a cream silk duchesse vest with a cream georgette sheer blouse, black pinstriped flared pants embellished with bugle bead crystals, pale blush silk bowtie and black leather high heel platform sandals. Cartier jewels finished off the look.

 

 

and Cartier jewels.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kirsten Dunst

The Power of the Dog actress sent tails wagging with her dazzling off-the-shoulder glittery custom gown by Erdem, along with Lily et Cie shoes. She also added a. pair of Fred Leighton early 20th century diamond scallop cluster earrings by Suzanne Belperron.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image
Ariana DeBose

Slaying the carpet in America! The West Side Story star popped in a strapless shocking pink Valentino Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Andrew Garfield

The Tick Tick Boom actor looked bomb in a Saint Laurent black and silver pinstripe, wool, wide-leg suit, teamed with a silk black matte shirt, black tie and Chelsea boots.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Sandra Oh

The Chair actress had fans saying "Oh yes" to this metallic Carolina Herrera gown, styled with Pomellato jewels.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Saniyya Sidney

The King Richard actress had her very own Cinderella moment as she floated down the red carpet in a bright blue Zuhair Murad ballgown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

The Genius: Aretha star had a genius fashion moment on the carpet wearing a saucy red pleather dress by Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Juno Temple

The actress' fashionable Ted Lasso character Kelly Jones would totally approve of this gold chainmail Versace column dress with structured shoulders.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jared Leto

To no one's surprise, the House Of Gucci actor walked the red carpet in a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble, which included a custom pale blue satin double breasted peak lapel three-piece suit with a pale yellow evening shirt with pleated bib and contrast white wing top collar and burgundy velvet bowtie. Pink lace gloves and white leather boots with gold chain detail completed the look.

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Caitriona Balfe

The Belfast actress looked red hot in a Saint Laurent Spring 2022 dress with a plunging neckline, accessorized with black strappy heels.

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Naomi Watts

The Australian actress shinned on the red carpet in a black Fendi couture gown. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jeremy Strong

Real men wear pink! The Succession star stood out in a berry-colored velvet suit.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Hailee Steinfeld

The Hawkeye actress stunned in an embellished black Miu Miu gown with sexy cut-out detail.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Laverne Cox

The Orange Is The New Black alum, who hosted E!'s Live From The Red Carpet pre-show, dazzled in a Michael Fausto number featuring heavy embellishing and feather trimmed cape-detail. 

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Alexandra Daddario

The White Lotus star and SAG Ambassador oozed old Hollywood glamour in a revealing, draped pearl-colored gown by Atelier Versace, styled with Christian Louboutin heels and DeBeers jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jung Ho-Yeon

A newcomer on the red carpet, the Squid Games actress came out a style winner wearing a black embellished Louis Vuitton gown and matching hairpiece.

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and Online

2

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

3

Family of Love Is Blind's Deepti Slams Her "Loser" Fiancé Shake

4

Lady Gaga Reunites With Bradley Cooper at 2022 SAG Awards

5

See Every Couple Doing Date Night on the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Latest News

CODA's Troy Kotsur Makes History for Deaf Actors at SAG Awards

Update!

Squid Game Makes History at 2022 SAG Awards

Haley and Emily Ferguson Celebrate During Joint Bachelorette Weekend

How Stars Supported Ukraine at 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Lady Gaga Reunites With Bradley Cooper at 2022 SAG Awards

Exclusive

Exclusive: Why Lady Gaga Was "Fascinated" By Patrizia Reggiani

Exclusive

Watch Helen Mirren Hilariously Poke Fun at Her Age at 2022 SAG Awards