Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 SAG Awards

Back in style.

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here and, for fashion fans, that means the return of the red carpet.

Last year, due to the COIVID-19 pandemic, the annual show was an entirely virtual affair. Not only was the shortened ceremony pre-recorded, along with the winners' acceptance speeches, but nominees were forced to showcase their SAG styles from home on social media. (Though props to Kaley Cuoco who turned her backyard into a full-on runway)

But this year, the star-studded Feb. 27 event, honoring the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2021, was live once again and all eyes were on the highly-anticipated star arrivals.

And boy did they bring their fashion A-Game. While Selena Gomez and Kerry Washington oozed old Hollywood glamor in designer gowns, Elle Fanning chose a suited, menswear-inspired look by Gucci. The men also looked dapper throughout the night— especially Jeremey Strong in a standout pink velvet suit.