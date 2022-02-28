Exclusive

Siblings Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment's 2022 SAG Awards Appearance Will Make You Nostalgic AF

Emily Osment had a little fun with her older brother Haley Joel Osment on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards, teasing him about their work on The Kominsky Method.

It's a family night out for Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment.

The brother-sister duo were both in attendance at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 27. Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for their work in The Kominsky Method, the pair happily posed together on the red carpet before catching up with Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox.

When asked about their time working on the Netflix comedy, Emily—who held a recurring role throughout the show's three-season run—didn't shy away from lovingly teasing her older brother for having joined the series after her.

"Emily was on the series for much longer than I was," Haley admitted, as the 29-year-old actress jokingly told him to "say it a little louder" so other people could hear. "I was a late addition to the show."

Haley continued, "I was happy to be be welcomed into the cast and it's a great group of people to work with."

photos
Stars React to 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

As for her favorite memory from the show, Emily said she'll always treasure the things she's learned from working with Michael Douglas.

 

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

"I remember the one of the first days on the first season, we had a scene in the acting class and one of our directors said, 'Okay, sit where are you think you would sit in the acting class,' and I saw where Michael was sitting and I sat right next to him," she recalled. "And for three years, I became my seat."

Adding that the two shared "some wonderful conversation in between scenes" throughout the years, Emily said she's rooting for her co-star to win big at the SAG Awards.

This year's event mark the return of an in-person ceremony after it was forced to go remote in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. However, celebrity attendees still saw a bit of a change in scenery given that it was moved from its usual venue at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Check out all the red carpet looks below!

