Siblings Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment's 2022 SAG Awards Appearance Will Make You Nostalgic AF

Watch : Haley Joel & Emily Osment Talk Growing Up as Child Stars

It's a family night out for Emily Osment and Haley Joel Osment.

The brother-sister duo were both in attendance at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 27. Nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for their work in The Kominsky Method, the pair happily posed together on the red carpet before catching up with Live From E! correspondent Laverne Cox.

When asked about their time working on the Netflix comedy, Emily—who held a recurring role throughout the show's three-season run—didn't shy away from lovingly teasing her older brother for having joined the series after her.

"Emily was on the series for much longer than I was," Haley admitted, as the 29-year-old actress jokingly told him to "say it a little louder" so other people could hear. "I was a late addition to the show."

Haley continued, "I was happy to be be welcomed into the cast and it's a great group of people to work with."