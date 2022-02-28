See Every Couple Doing Date Night on the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Watch : What Will Celebrities Eat at 2022 SAG Awards?

This is one date night that's going to be hard to top.

Alan Ruck, Julianna Marguiles and more stars brought their significant others to the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27. Photographers snapped away as the couples struck a pose on the star-studded red carpet, with some celebrities sharing an intimate kiss or giving the camera their best smize.

The Great's Sacha Dhawan and actress Anjli Mohindra took things up a notch with their color-coordinated ensembles. The Hulu star, whose series is nominated for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series. sported a sea foam green tuxedo, while his partner gave pure glamour in an emerald green silk gown that was simply stunning.

In other date night news, Patrick Wilson let wife Dagmara Dominczyk shine on the red carpet, going for a classic and understated look in a black tuxedo. Meanwhile, the Succession actress looked as sophisticated as the Roy family in a svelte silver dress with a plunging neckline.