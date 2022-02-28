Love Is Blind Star Deepti's Brother Pens Scathing Message to Her "Loser" ​Fiancé Shake

Watch : Ladies of "Love Is Blind" Season 2 REUNITE in Las Vegas

This story contains spoilers for the Love Is Blind season two finale.

The brother of Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati would like to share a bit of advice with his sister's ex-fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.

Following the season two finale of the Netflix dating show, Deepti's brother Sunny and his partner Hina Merchant Vempati took a moment to stand up for his reality star sibling by sharing a joint post on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Prior to the final episode, Deepti had been engaged to Shake but declined to marry him after he made multiple remarks about her appearance throughout the series, powerfully choosing herself instead.

"Now normally I don't get involved in drama but I'mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake', bruh, you're a loser," the couple wrote. "You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her."

They continued, "You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life."