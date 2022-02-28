Prepare to Get Emotional Watching Ariana DeBose Tear Up on the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose teared up on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet while looking back at her journey as an actress. Watch the emotional moment below.

By Allison Crist Feb 28, 2022 12:06 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsSteven SpielbergSAG AwardsCelebritiesLaverne Cox
Watch: Ariana DeBose Cries Looking Back at Journey to "West Side Story"

A Hollywood dream come true.

Ariana DeBose had the ultimate full-circle moment on the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards' red carpet. 

The West Side Story actress is celebrating her first-ever nomination this year, and she couldn't help but get emotional when Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox reminded her how far she's come since her So You Think You Can Dance days. 

"Already, I'm already crying," Ariana, 31, said with a laugh after catching a glimpse of her trying out for the show at just 18. "It's amazing...This is what dreams are made of."

Ariana is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Anita in West Side Story, though she's already a winner in director Steven Spielberg's eyes as he's commended her performance and "charisma" on more than one occasion.

"I still wonder if I'm being punked out just 'cause it doesn't feel like a natural thing," she told E! on the red carpet. "But the moment I met him, he just was so warm and so lovely and loving."

photos
SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

"He is an incredible human and a wonderful artist," Ariana continued. "And he treated me with the same respect and creative integrity that he would want to be treated with. I can't say enough about the experience of working with him. It was really special."

Wearing Maison Valentino, the first-time nominee also praised her team for making the look possible.

"I love the color pink and I just wanted to celebrate love and my love for craft," she said, describing her vision as "an old Hollywood homage in a modern body." 

See the dress and every other red carpet look at the 2022 SAG Awards here.

Trending Stories

1

How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and Online

2

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

3

See All the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Griffin Marries Marissa Boyd

5

All the Details on E!'s 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Latest News

Exclusive

Cynthia Erivo Reveals Her Bond With Wicked Peer Ariana Grande

Prepare to Get Emotional as Ariana DeBose Tears Up at 2022 SAG Awards

Exclusive

What Amanda Bynes is Looking Forward to After Conservatorship Ends

Squid Game Makes History at 2022 SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2022 SAG Award Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises

See All the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks