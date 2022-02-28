Prepare to Get Emotional Watching Ariana DeBose Tear Up on the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Ariana DeBose Cries Looking Back at Journey to "West Side Story"

A Hollywood dream come true.

Ariana DeBose had the ultimate full-circle moment on the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards' red carpet.

The West Side Story actress is celebrating her first-ever nomination this year, and she couldn't help but get emotional when Live From E!: SAG Awards host Laverne Cox reminded her how far she's come since her So You Think You Can Dance days.

"Already, I'm already crying," Ariana, 31, said with a laugh after catching a glimpse of her trying out for the show at just 18. "It's amazing...This is what dreams are made of."

Ariana is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for playing Anita in West Side Story, though she's already a winner in director Steven Spielberg's eyes as he's commended her performance and "charisma" on more than one occasion.

"I still wonder if I'm being punked out just 'cause it doesn't feel like a natural thing," she told E! on the red carpet. "But the moment I met him, he just was so warm and so lovely and loving."