Here's What Amanda Bynes is Looking Forward to After Her Conservatorship Ends

Watch : Amanda Bynes & Fiance Paul Michael Sport Rings During Rare Outing

What a girl wants is freedom, and Amanda Bynes is looking forward to it after making a major step in that direction.

Last week, the 35-year-old Hairspray actress filed papers to terminate her conservatorship, which has been controlled by her mother Lynn since it was first implemented in 2013 after the star underwent a 5150 psychiatric hospitalization that followed personal and legal turmoil. In recent years, Bynes has made major changes in her life—she's improved her relationship with her family, studied at Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, and gotten engaged.

"Once the conservatorship is terminated, she'll be able to get married, live wherever she likes and travel freely wherever she wants to go, among other things," a source close to Bynes told E! News. "Nobody is really sure right now what's next for her, but whatever it is, Amanda's mom knows that based on the reports they've gotten, that Amanda is determined, successful and able to manage her day to day life and well-being."

Bynes' attorney, David A. Esquibias, echoed similar comments. "Once the conservatorship is terminated," he said, "Amanda will be free to live her life as she chooses."