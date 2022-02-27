SAG Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

Roll out the red carpet because award season is here!

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards is set to recognize some of the most talented performers of this year's top TV shows and film. And while this year's in-person live telecast will not have a host, pop culture fans can still expect plenty of star power.

Lady Gaga, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Andrew Garfield are just some of the actors nominated for a very special award. And with Succession and Ted Lasso leading the pack with the most nominations of six total for each series, expect the cast to celebrate big at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar venue.

But before the awards are handed out, there's one element of the award show that fans can't get enough of year after year. Ladies and gentlemen, the red carpet is open.

Whether you're looking for designer dresses or one-of-a-kind jewelry, Hollywood isn't disappointing just weeks before the 2022 Oscars take place.