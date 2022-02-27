Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Rock Twinning Styles at His Son's Concert

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's FASHIONABLE Family

Supporting in style.

Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker hit up at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Saturday, Feb. 26, to support the tattooed rocker's son Landon Barker at his concert on the famed Sunset Strip.

For the 18-year-old's big night, Kourtney, 42, showed off a sexy red bustier teamed with a red bomber jacket, camouflage print pants, pointed-toe heels and collection of cross necklaces. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, matched his bride-to-be wearing a bright red satin jacket over a grey jumpsuit.

During the concert, Kourtney proudly shared several videos of Landon rockin' out on stage to her Instagram Stories.

The couple, who got engaged back in October, were joined at the rock 'n' roll performance by Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, who also shared several clips of the show to her own Instagram Stories. Kourtney's oldest kids Mason, 12 and Penelope, 9—whom she shares with ex Scott Disick along with 7-year-old Reign—were also spotted in attendance, supporting their soon-to-be stepbrother.