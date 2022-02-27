Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Rock Twinning Styles at His Son's Concert

Supporting in style.
Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker hit up at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Saturday, Feb. 26, to support the tattooed rocker's son Landon Barker at his concert on the famed Sunset Strip.
For the 18-year-old's big night, Kourtney, 42, showed off a sexy red bustier teamed with a red bomber jacket, camouflage print pants, pointed-toe heels and collection of cross necklaces. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, matched his bride-to-be wearing a bright red satin jacket over a grey jumpsuit.
During the concert, Kourtney proudly shared several videos of Landon rockin' out on stage to her Instagram Stories.
The couple, who got engaged back in October, were joined at the rock 'n' roll performance by Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, who also shared several clips of the show to her own Instagram Stories. Kourtney's oldest kids Mason, 12 and Penelope, 9—whom she shares with ex Scott Disick along with 7-year-old Reign—were also spotted in attendance, supporting their soon-to-be stepbrother.
Landon's concert was the second live music event Kourtney and Travis attended over the weekend. On Friday, Feb. 25, the duo joined BFFs and fellow engaged couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at Avril Lavigne's show, also at the Roxy, celebrating the release of the "Sk8r Boi" singer's new album, Love Sux. Both Travis and MGK performed with Avril onstage.
Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis were on hand to support Landon as he walked the runway at L.A.'s AMIRI Autumn-Winter 2022 fashion show. In fact, it was a full family affair with Alabama, Mason and Travis' 22-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya all on hand to cheer the teen on.
While the couple may be busy supporting their kids, they are also looking to expand their family. A source close to the Poosh founder told E! News back in October that the two wants to have a baby together and is "hoping to be expecting by next year."
The insider said Kourtney and Travis "both love kids," while another separate source said the Kardashian-Jenner family wholeheartedly supports the couple as they navigate this new chapter in their relationship.
"They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families," the second insider shared. "Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do."