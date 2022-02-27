Tom Holland is Zendaya's Biggest Fan as She Shows Off Gorgeous NAACP Image Awards Style

Tom Holland proved that he's Zendaya's #1 fan with his comment on the Euphoria actress' latest Instagram post showing off her gorgeous dress for the NAACP Image Awards. Read his words below.

By Emlyn Travis Feb 27, 2022 7:48 PMTags
AwardsJennifer HudsonCelebritiesZendayaTom HollandTessa Thompson
Watch: Zendaya & Tom Holland Swap Jerseys at Hockey Game

Tom Holland is first in Zendaya's heart and her Instagram comments.  

After the Euphoria actress posted a stunning photo on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 27, the Uncharted actor, who confirmed his romance with his Spider-Man co-star last July, quickly took to the comments of his girlfriend's latest IG post to rightfully claim his spot her biggest fan, writing, "First." 

In the image, Zendaya can be seen effortlessly bringing the classic glamour of old Hollywood back to life in a gorgeous vintage red, black and green Balmain ballgown which she wore to the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.  

She captioned the post, "Last night for the NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful 1956 @balmain." 

The actress was nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Malcolm & Marie at the awards ceremony alongside Tessa Thompson, Halle BerryAndra Day and Jennifer Hudson, who took home the award for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect.  

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's NYC Outing

But the dazzling gown wasn't the only incredible look Zendaya wore that evening. The actress made a second appearance at the event dressed in Valentino Spring 2022 Haute Couture as part of a pre-recorded segment to present the ceremony's Outstanding Motion Picture category, which was awarded to the film The Harder They Fall.  

Comedy Central

And, according to her Instagram Story, the actress has another look up her sleeve too. Sharing a short clip of her scrolling through her film camera, with the screen scribbled over, Zendaya hinted that she had "more" photos "in my other dress option" that she has yet to share.  

This isn't the first time Tom and Zendaya have adorably shown their support for one another online. Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in December, Zendaya posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to "my Spider-Man," adding, "I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing."

Shortly after posting his cheeky comment on her Instagram post, fans of Tom and Zendaya flooded the comments to show their support for the superhero couple, with one writing, "I CANT STOP LAUGHING AT HOW RELATABLE THIS IS."  

A second fan commented, "Pls this is the cutest thing ever."

Trending Stories

1

The Reason Pete Davidson Is Absent From Saturday Night Live

2

Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Griffin Marries Marissa Boyd

3

Scott Disick Steps Out With Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone

4

How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards on TV and Online

5

Hayden Panettiere Says That Her Daughter Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Crisis

Latest News

All the Must-See Pics of 2022 SAG Nominees at Their First SAG Awards

Tom Holland Is Zendaya's Biggest Fan as She Shares NAACP Awards Style

Olivia Munn Joins John Mulaney at SNL After-Party

Lisa Barlow’s Amazon Picks Will Make You Feel “Baby Gorgeous”

Last Day Tory Burch Private Sale: Shop These 24 Finds as Low as $39

John Mulaney Shares Story of His Son's Birth in SNL Monologue

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Accept Honor at NAACP Image Awards