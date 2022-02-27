Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Make Rare Joint Public Appearance at SNL After-Party

After hosting SNL for the fifth time, comedian John Mulaney stepped out with girlfriend Olivia Munn to attend the show's after-party, marking their first joint public appearance in months.

Spotted: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney in their first joint public appearance as parents.

After hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time on Feb. 26, the comedian stepped out with his girlfriend to attend the show's after-party, marking the first time they have been photographed out and about since September, while the Newsroom alum was still pregnant with their first child, son Malcolm, who is now 3 months old.

Olivia, 41, wore a black dress and matching knee-high boots to the bash, held at NYC's Blackbarn restaurant, while John, 39, sported a striped shirt, black pants, sneakers, a tan jacket and a colorful scarf. The two held hands upon arrival. Others spotted at the party included SNL creator Lorne Michaels and Conan O'Brien, who helped induct John into the show's Five-Timer's Club during the episode.

Olivia gave birth to her and John's son Malcolm in November. Since then, the two have occasionally shared family photos and videos on Instagram.

During his recent SNL monologue, the comedian spoke about the first time he bonded with his son—seconds after he was born—and talked about his recovery from drug addiction. He said that since Malcolm was born, "life is a lot better and happier now."

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

See Olivia and John's road to romance and a family of three:

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sept. 1, 2013: First Meeting

Olivia and John met at mutual friend Seth Meyers' wedding to Alexi Ashe in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

Getty Images
Wanna Hang?

In a January 2015 HuffPost Live interview, which took place more than six months after she began dating Aaron Rodgers, Olivia recalled being at a wedding with John and his then-fiancée, Anna Marie Tendler, saying, "and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" (John and Anna wed in 2014.)

Olivia also said she kept approaching him at the wedding, adding, "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

The actress said she later sent John an email but that he did not reply. "I might've got the wrong email—probably," she told HuffPost Live. "That's what I tell myself."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
September 2020: John Enters Rehab

"I went to rehab in September [2020]," John said on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Sept. 7, 2021. "I got out in October."

John had told Esquire in 2019 that he gave up cocaine and alcohol in 2005 and had remained sober ever since.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
October 2020: John Moves Out

John revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Sept. 7, 2021 that in October 2020, he'd moved out of the home he shared with wife Anna.

Getty Images
October - December 2020: Relapse, Intervention and More Rehab

On the Sept. 7, 2021 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, John says that in November 2020, "I relapse on drugs" and "then I continued using drugs." He recalls how Seth Meyers "and some other friends staged an intervention."

In December 2020, John checks into rehab again for cocaine addiction. Many celebs, including Olivia, share supportive messages to the comedian on social media.

The actress tweeted, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," adding a heart and lightning bolt emoji.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
February 2021: John's Rehab Stay Ends

John completed 60 days in rehab and moved into a sober living facility for another month and a half. The comic also returned to standup comedy.

Getty Images
May 2021: John Mulaney and Wife Announce Split

John and wife Anna Marie Tendler announced that they had broken up after six years of marriage.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she said through her spokesperson to Page Six. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

The comedian's rep said in a statement, "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Two months later, John filed for divorce.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
May 2021: A New Romance

Soon after John and wife Anna Marie Tendler announced their breakup, E! News confirmed that he and Olivia had begun seeing each other.

"In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia, Olivia Munn," John said on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Sept. 7, 2021. "She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch."

He added, "It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman. It's been a challenging time. I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible and she's kind of held my hand through that hell."

Michael Simon/Shutterstock
June 2021: Lunch Date

Olivia and John were photographed together for the first time, having lunch outdoors on Saturday afternoon at Rick's Drive In & Out, a hamburger eatery in Los Angeles.

The Image Direct / BACKGRID
September 2021: Is That a...?

On Sept. 4, 2021, Olivia was photographed wearing a baggy sweatshirt while walking in a parking garage in Los Angeles, fueling pregnancy rumors.

Getty Images
September 2021: Pregnancy Confirmed

On the Sept. 7, 2021 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, John confirmed Olivia's pregnancy. "We are having a baby, together," he said. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Sepember 2021: Stepping Out as a Couple

The two are spotted in NYC three days after John confirmed his relationship with Olivia and her pregnancy. Olivia sported a "Noelle Jumpsuit" from HATCH. 

oliviamunn / Instagram
November 2021: It's a Boy!

Olivia reportedly gave birth on Nov. 24. She and John shared the first photo of their son on Christmas Eve.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney," the comedian wrote. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Instagram
January 2022: Family Fun Day

Olivia shared this photo of herself with John, baby Malcolm and friends Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo and their daughter Lyla.

 

Backgrid
February 2022: SNL After-Party

The two celebrate with the Saturday Night Live cast after John's fifth time hosting the show, during which he was officially inducted into the Five-Timer's Club."

