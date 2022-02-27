SNL Pays Solemn Tribute to the People of War-Torn Ukraine

Watch : Kate McKinnon on What Makes "Saturday Night Live" Work

There were no smiles, there were no jokes, there were no zany cameos during Saturday Night Live's Cold Open this weekend.

Instead, cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong came out and somberly introduced the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, who sang "Prayer for Ukraine." The group performed the patriotic 19th century hymn while standing in front of a table of candles spelling out "KYIV," as people in the Ukrainian capital of the same name and other parts of the Eastern European country faced the start of a fourth day of attacks by Russian forces.

Lyrics of the song include, "Lord, oh the Great and Almighty / Protect our beloved Ukraine / Bless her with freedom and light / Of your holy rays."

After the chorus finished the performance, McKinnon and Strong returned to declare, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night," and returning host John Mulaney later came onstage to begin his monologue.