Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Bleached Eyebrows at Versace Runway Show

Bleached babes.

Bella and Gigi Hadid both strutted their stuff at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on Friday, Feb. 25.

While working the runway in red hot ensembles from the Italian fashion house's latest collection, the supermodel sisters—and Dontella Versace's latest muses—were twinning with their dramatic beauty looks. Along with straight waist-length hair and edgy smoky eyes, Bella, 25 and Gigi, 26—who welcomed daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik in September 2020— showed off newly bleached eyebrows.

Lila Grace Moss, who is the 19-year-old daughter of iconic supermodel Kate Moss, also walked in the Versace show with similar barely-there brows.

This isn't the first time the shocking beauty statement has made an appearance on the runway. At the Haider Ackermann show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020, Bella modeled a gothic-inspired look which included black body-hugging ensemble, highly structured bouffant hairstyle with streaky baby bangs and totally bleached brows.