Scott Disick Steps Out With Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone in Malibu

"Scott is dating around and getting back out there," the insider shared in November. "Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more."

And that certainly seems like the case in the last few months. In addition to stepping out on the town, Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, was also photographed enjoying a tropical vacation with model Bella Banos in December.

As for Holly, her life has "done a complete 180 in the lens of relationships" since appearing on the third season of Too Hot to Handle, she recently told Complex. In an interview published earlier in February, the reality star admitted, "I feel like I have like a stronger respect for myself. And people around me, you know?"

Although Holly said "it was hard for me to watch myself break all the rules" on the Netflix series, she has no regrets about her appearance alongside finalist Nathan Soan.

"It's easy to nitpick yourself, but I really was just going with my heart and soul," she said. "It's always a learning experience and yeah, live with no regrets, man. Just go for it and see where it takes you."