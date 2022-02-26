Scott Disick Steps Out With Too Hot to Handle's Holly Scarfone in Malibu

Reality TV worlds are colliding!
On Thursday, Feb. 24, Scott Disick stepped out to dinner with Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone at Nobu Malibu, prompting us to do a double take to see if our fav shows just got a crossover episode. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was bundled in a black North Face jacket that matched the rest of his monochromatic outfit. Meanwhile, his dinner companion looked chic in a beige-colored dress and coordinating Bottega Veneta handbag. The two were also joined by influencer Sergio Farias.
After a meal of sushi and sashimi, which Holly snapped a photo of on her Instagram Story, the two were seen hopping into an SUV together at the valet stand.
It appears that Nobu Malibu is one of Scott's go-to restaurants. After all, he was spotted dining there with ex-girlfriend Christine Burke in November, and again last month when he visited the celebrity hotspot with model Hana Cross.
Scott's latest sighting at the seaside eatery comes five months after his split with Amelia Hamlin, who he dated for nearly a year. A source close to the Talentless founder previously told E! News that Scott is "just trying to keep busy" following the breakup.
"Scott is dating around and getting back out there," the insider shared in November. "Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more."
And that certainly seems like the case in the last few months. In addition to stepping out on the town, Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, was also photographed enjoying a tropical vacation with model Bella Banos in December.
As for Holly, her life has "done a complete 180 in the lens of relationships" since appearing on the third season of Too Hot to Handle, she recently told Complex. In an interview published earlier in February, the reality star admitted, "I feel like I have like a stronger respect for myself. And people around me, you know?"
Although Holly said "it was hard for me to watch myself break all the rules" on the Netflix series, she has no regrets about her appearance alongside finalist Nathan Soan.
"It's easy to nitpick yourself, but I really was just going with my heart and soul," she said. "It's always a learning experience and yeah, live with no regrets, man. Just go for it and see where it takes you."
In a Netflix clip released last month, she confirmed that she and Nathan have remained "close" and wouldn't go so far as to say it "didn't work out." Nathan agreed it was "hard," while Holly added that the COVID-19 pandemic and her schoolwork factored in to the challenges they faced as a couple.