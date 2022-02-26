Watch Billie Eilish and Seth Meyers Bond Over Their Shared Love for Daniel Craig

Watch : Billie Eilish Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel Making Her Look "Stupid"

She might have "no time to die," but Billie Eilish certainly has time to fangirl over Daniel Craig with fellow James Bond fan Seth Meyers.

While visiting NBC's Late Night on Thursday, the singer, who is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for her single "No Time To Die" from the latest James Bond installment of the same name—bonded with the talk show host over their shared love of the film's iconic leading man.

When asked by Seth if she was at all nervous when she first met the 53-year-old Knives Out actor, Billie, 20, replied, "Yeah. It's James Bond! He's a DILF!"

Seth, 48, seemed to share a similar thought process. "Thank you for saying it," he said. "I've found when I say it, it's weird, but I want you to know I'm in full agreement with you."

Complimenting the actor's good looks, Billie added, "Those eyes?"