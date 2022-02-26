Olympian Shaun White Passes on Love Advice to Heartbroken Fan Mourning a Breakup

Welcome to the Shaun White Love Line.
Fresh off his trip to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the 34-year-old superstar snowboarder took some time to help out a fan on TikTok who asked his advice in getting over their breakup.
"Someone once gave me this advice and I'm going to pass it along," he began in a video on Feb 25. "It's not about finding the right person, it's about being the right person, which basically means focus on yourself and the rest will fall into place."
He continued, "So be the best you you can be, better yourself and don't think about and don't think about what could have and should have been, just keep pushing forward."
Shaun may know a thing or two about love. He has been dating Nina Dobrev for close to two years. Although Nina was not able to travel to China to watch her boyfriend compete in his fifth and final Olympics earlier this month, The Vampire Diaries actress, 33, was his biggest cheerleader back home.
"Her love and support's been incredible," the snowboarder exclusively told E! News after he placed fourth in his final run. "She's just been, every step of the way, meeting me, through training, calling me, hiding notes and things in my bag, just anything to brighten my day."
Nina's thoughtful gestures have become one of Shaun's most treasured takeaways from the Olympics.
"She knew all of my friends and family couldn't be there and she got everyone together and made this incredible video of everyone saying how much they wish they could be there and sending their love and support," he continued to gush. "I've been playing that video every day while I'm here to get pumped up and feel support from back home. So that was just so wonderful. It really set the tone for the rest of the trip."
According to an insider, the pair are stronger than ever and openly talk about their future together.
"Nina and Shaun are doing really well," the source told E! News exclusively back in December. "They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together. It's very sweet."